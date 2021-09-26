Some Iowa schools move quickly to reinstate face mask requirements after judge’s ruling

When a federal judge recently halted implementation of a new Iowa law that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, districts across the state went to work.

The reaction at some school board meetings across the state has been heated, to say the least.

In the nearly two weeks since the new law was paused, at least a dozen Iowa districts — including some of the largest in the state — immediately approved face mask requirements.

That has drawn the ire of many Iowa parents, who made their feelings clear at school board meetings where mask requirements were debated.

In Muscatine, eight police officers were in attendance as the board voted to enact a partial mask mandate. Multiple people who attended yelled at board members during the meeting. Board president Tammi Drawbaugh at one point called for a 15-minute recess in order to cool temperatures, and later ordered four people removed from the meeting.

In Council Bluffs, a contentious school board meeting rose to enough of a fever pitch that police officers were called to monitor the situation. Anti-mask attendees shouted at board members as they left the room for a recess, which had been called due to the meeting’s heated atmosphere.