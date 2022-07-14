Soon-to-be freshmen explore career options as part of transition program

More than 50 soon-to-be Council Bluffs high school students learned about the production of corn ethanol and related careers Wednesday during a tour of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy’s ethanol plant south of Council Bluffs.

The visit by 40 students entering Thomas Jefferson High School and 16 entering Abraham Lincoln was part of the school district’s Leveraging Youth on the Freshman Team, a transition program for incoming freshmen. This is the third and final offering of the weeklong program this summer for both high schools.

LYFT provides high school orientation and a look at career pathways. Participants learn about the schools they will attend and why high school is important. The stop at SIRE was the latest in a series of afternoon field trips to local employers participants have taken this week, which also included TS Bank, The Hub and other businesses.

Using more than 44.6 million bushels of field corn a year raised by Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri farmers within a 75-mile radius, the plant at 10868 189th St. produces more than 130 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol per year and more than 365,000 tons of dried distiller’s grain. It also produces more than 90,000 pounds of corn oil daily, as well as corn syrup.

“We don’t ever shut down,” plant manager Dan Wych told students.

The ethanol is sold to oil companies, which blend it with gasoline to reduce carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide emissions and improve the fuel’s octane rating, which corresponds with how completely it burns, he said.

SIRE employs 65 people full time in production, maintenance, lab work, receiving, operations, office and management, creating a demand for a wide variety of skill sets, Wych said. Many plant employees work 12-hour shifts. No previous training is required for some entry-level positions, but all employees must be 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license.

“We like to teach you how to do it our way,” he said.

SIRE has a five-phase training program. Employees must meet a checklist, pass a written test and give a verbal presentation to progress to the next phase, which results in a pay increase. Reaching the top phase can take anywhere from one to five years.

An entry-level plant utility worker generally starts at $17 per hour and receives benefits. The company provides fire-retardant uniforms and personal protective equipment.

The school district’s summer program is an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and is also sponsored by 21st Century Community Learning Centers, according to the district’s website. For the next couple years, the district will tap into Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.