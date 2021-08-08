Southwest Iowa Head Start program battles teacher shortage

It’s crunch time for southwest Iowa’s Head Start program.
West Central Community Action, which operates Head Start centers in 10 area counties and provides home-based Early Head Start services in five, needs to hire eight teachers and three assistant teachers, or it will have to leave some classrooms empty this year, according to Head Start Director Lavennia Coover.
“We’re hoping to get as many openings filled as we can,” she said.
Putting more children in each classroom is not an option, since the program has to comply with teacher-pupil ratios set by the federal government, which funds Head Start, Coover said. Last year, West Central couldn’t serve as many children because of social distancing requirements, she said.
The teacher shortage is unusual for the program, Coover said.
“It’s really developed since COVID,” she said. “There’s always turnover, but we can usually fill those positions.”
The program has lost some of its teachers for Early Head Start — some of whom made home visits — as well as Head Start, Coover said. Early Head Start is year-round, while Head Start follows a traditional school year. Head Start will begin its school year on Sept. 1, she said.
“We had a lot of staff who did not want to return because of COVID,” Coover said.
She herself plans to leave her position on Aug. 20 but for unrelated reasons.
“The applicants we’re seeing don’t have experience or qualifications, so that makes it very difficult to fill a position,” Coover said. “If they don’t have complete qualifications but have experience, we can help them get the qualifications.”
West Central will help them earn credentials as a child development associate, she said. They can sign up for training with the Iowa Department of Education.
If they are working on CDA certification, they can qualify for the Iowa Teach Program and receive a stipend through the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children. Lead teachers need to have an associate degree in early child development or a related area.
Pay depends on qualifications, but employees working toward their CDA generally start at $11 an hour, Coover said. Teaching assistants with CDA certification start at $13 per hour. Early Head Start teachers start at $11 per hour but can make $14 per hour with CDA credentials. And lead teachers with an associate degree and all qualifications make $15 an hour.
Wages aren’t likely to go up any time soon, since the program is in the middle of a five-year grant cycle, she said.
All employees qualify for the state’s IPERS retirement program and get 12 paid holidays per year, Coover said.
Head Start does get early childhood development students from Iowa Western Community College who need to do a practicum, she said. Beginning students may just visit a classroom a couple times and observe, but more advanced students working toward their associate degrees may help out two or three times a week.
“We provide all professional development and all training for Head Start staff,” Coover said.
West Central trains workers in creative curriculum, teaching strategies, positive behavior, integrated support and health, safety and nutrition, she said.
For more information or to apply online, visit westcentralca.org.