Southwest Iowa Head Start program battles teacher shortage

She herself plans to leave her position on Aug. 20 but for unrelated reasons.

“The applicants we’re seeing don’t have experience or qualifications, so that makes it very difficult to fill a position,” Coover said. “If they don’t have complete qualifications but have experience, we can help them get the qualifications.”

West Central will help them earn credentials as a child development associate, she said. They can sign up for training with the Iowa Department of Education.

If they are working on CDA certification, they can qualify for the Iowa Teach Program and receive a stipend through the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children. Lead teachers need to have an associate degree in early child development or a related area.

Pay depends on qualifications, but employees working toward their CDA generally start at $11 an hour, Coover said. Teaching assistants with CDA certification start at $13 per hour. Early Head Start teachers start at $11 per hour but can make $14 per hour with CDA credentials. And lead teachers with an associate degree and all qualifications make $15 an hour.

Wages aren’t likely to go up any time soon, since the program is in the middle of a five-year grant cycle, she said.