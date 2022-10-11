Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy alumni speak to local eighth-graders

Five alumni of the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy returned Friday to speak to this summer’s graduates of the four-day summer program for students entering eighth grade. The students were from Kirn, Wilson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood middle schools.

The panel included Abraham Lincoln High School Alumni Payton Whiteaker and Brittany McGee, St. Albert High School alumnus TJ Masker, Thomas Jefferson High School alumnus Chris LaFerla and Underwood High School Alumna Brooke Johnson.

“I think they have all grown to be tremendous examples of what we hope our students will grow to be,” said Academy Director Deb Masker, who is also international baccalaureate coordinator at Kirn Middle School. “I was the director of the camp when Payton and Brittany went.”

Johnson, who attended the camp in 2005, graduated from Iowa State University and is now senior operations manager at Conference Catalysts in Omaha.

She said she participated in a lot of sports in high school and became a leader among her teammates.

“I started my leadership journey pretty young,” she said.

Leadership camp was a different experience, Johnson said.

“I didn’t know what leadership was or what to expect,” she said. “Camp really took me out of my comfort zone, and I think that leadership involves being uncomfortable.”

Johnson became involved in event management for some student groups at Iowa State and now works for a global event management company. She uses her leadership skills every day at work.

“I work with engineers all over the world,” she said.

Growing up, though, Johnson was shy. Participating in DECA helped prepare her for interviews, and a summer job at Costco helped her become comfortable talking to people she didn’t know.

The CEO of her company has had an influence on how she thinks of leadership, Johnson said. One thing he said was "pick up the trash on the floor."

“What we mean by that is anyone can be a leader,” she said.

Leading by example, you can help shape the people and environment around you, Johnson said.

Her long-term goal is to earn professional certification as a project manager.

TJ Masker, who attended camp about 20 years ago, graduated from Iowa State University and now works in product development at Tractor Zoom in Des Moines.

He was active in sports and activities at St. Albert and very involved in organizations at Iowa State, he said.

“I learned a lot from leadership camp,” such as teamwork and learning how to get things done, Masker said.

“Once you get to a certain point in your life, it’s who you surround yourself with,” he said. “I have two people I kind of bounce things off of,” and he keeps in touch with them on a regular basis.

“One of the most important goals to me over the next five years is being a really good dad,” Masker said.

Whiteaker of Omaha, who attended 15 years ago, is a law student at Creighton University and volunteer at Legal Aid. Before that, he served two stints as an AmeriCorps worker at the agency. He’s hoping to nab an attorney position there when one opens up at the end of the year. He said he has developed leadership skills organizing speakers, leading volunteers and raising $50,000 for charity.

Whiteaker said his supervisor at Legal Aid has been an influence on him. She helped him realize when he was taking on too much.

“Sometimes as a leader, you need to realize you need to step back,” he said.

She reminded Whiteaker that he needs to let people know when he needs to do that.

“The best leaders know when to say ‘I need help,’” he said.

At leadership camp, Whiteaker was in a group with two deaf students and needed to use American Sign Language, which he was somewhat familiar with.

After this year, Whiteaker’s goal is to adjust to not being a student anymore, he said.

LaFerla of Council Bluffs attended in 1991 and is executive director of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. He attended Iowa Western Community College, earned a bachelor’s degree at Simpson College and earned a master’s degree from Gonzaga University.

He said his family was poor when he was growing up.

“There were times when we were homeless,” he said. “I almost didn’t go to college.”

When LaFerla did decide to attend college, it was mainly to play baseball, he said.

At Simpson, he majored in education and student-taught at a middle school. He decided not to teach but was able to get a job at Iowa Western, where he developed a passion for education.

“I think a turning point for me happened a little later in life,” LaFerla said.

While he led a couple departments at Iowa Western, he didn’t feel like a “strong leader,” he said. He decided to pursue a master’s degree and studied leadership at Gonzaga.

Before LaFerla went to leadership camp, he thought leadership was about “barking orders,” he said. He found camp was getting to know yourself.

“When I worked at Iowa Western, there was a person I looked up to who helped me understand leadership is about people,” LaFerla said.

You need to care enough about them to want to help them become better, he said.

“There’s opportunities for you to be a leader every day,” LaFerla said.

He said his goal is to do what he’s doing a little better each day and improve the lives of people in the community.

McGee, who lives in Council Bluffs, attended in 2010 and is now promotions coordinator at Pottawattamie County Public Health. She earned an associate degree in communications at Iowa Western Community College and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology and conservation at Northwest Missouri State University.

"Being a part of different organizations in high school like yearbook, DECA and student council helped me learn more about working with different groups of people," she said. "Then when I was in college, I was able to hold a couple different chair positions in the societies I was a part of. From that, I was able to grow as a leader, planning different activities and learning what members were hoping to get out of the organization."

McGee said at Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy, she made connections with other people and was able to spend four days learning about herself and what she could do, as well as working with others. She met ‘wonderful people who moved on and did wonderful things,’ and learned that it’s important to have good team communications, she said.

“At different points in my life, I’ve had leaders I looked up to,” including Deb Masker and a math teacher, McGee said. She said her goals are to earn a master’s degree and get involved in the community.

"I hope to continue to grow as a leader throughout my professional career," she said. “You’re never done learning how to be a good leader, and it’s always changing.”