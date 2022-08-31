Southwest Iowa students graduate from UNO at August commencement

Below are students from Pottawattamie County who graduated from University of Nebraska at Omaha in August. Full searchable lists of all students graduating from UNO in the term listed above can be found at unomaha.edu/search/graduates/index.php.
Avoca
Heidi Rose Hall, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude
Council Bluffs
Alonna Bascue, Master of Science
Anne Smith, Master of Business Administration
Caleb Leo Foote, Master of Arts
Chelsea Ann Colpitts, Master of Social Work
Jamie Ann Wredt, Educational Specialist
Jason Douglas Smith, Bachelor of Science
Kendrick Parker Umphreys, Master of Accounting
Makenzie Sue Humpal, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Marcus Merrill Johnson, Certificate
Marcus Merrill Johnson, Master of Business Administration
Rebecca Joan Weis, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management, Cum Laude
Neola
Whitney Lynn Matthews, Master of Science
Underwood
Hunter John Stange, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies