Southwest Iowa students graduate from UNO at August commencement

Below are students from Pottawattamie County who graduated from University of Nebraska at Omaha in August. Full searchable lists of all students graduating from UNO in the term listed above can be found at unomaha.edu/search/graduates/index.php.

Avoca

Heidi Rose Hall, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude

Council Bluffs

Alonna Bascue, Master of Science

Anne Smith, Master of Business Administration

Caleb Leo Foote, Master of Arts

Chelsea Ann Colpitts, Master of Social Work

Jamie Ann Wredt, Educational Specialist

Jason Douglas Smith, Bachelor of Science

Kendrick Parker Umphreys, Master of Accounting

Makenzie Sue Humpal, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Marcus Merrill Johnson, Certificate

Marcus Merrill Johnson, Master of Business Administration

Rebecca Joan Weis, Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management, Cum Laude

Neola

Whitney Lynn Matthews, Master of Science

Underwood

Hunter John Stange, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies

