 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Southwest Iowa students qualify for placement on Dean's List at UNMC

  • 0
Southwest Iowa graphic
Nonpareil graphic

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.

The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled. The names of students who choose not to be listed due to privacy reasons -- protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act -- are not included.

College of Nursing -- Omaha Division

Council Bluffs -- Taylor Hunter, Kaitlyn Pearce

College of Allied Health Professions

People are also reading…

Radiography

Missouri Valley -- Sydney Austin

Underwood -- Lauren Shapcott

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

IAEA says power restored at Ukraine's Chernobyl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert