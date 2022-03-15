Southwest Iowa students qualify for placement on Dean's List at UNMC

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled. The names of students who choose not to be listed due to privacy reasons -- protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act -- are not included.
College of Nursing -- Omaha Division
Council Bluffs -- Taylor Hunter, Kaitlyn Pearce
College of Allied Health Professions
Radiography
Missouri Valley -- Sydney Austin
Underwood -- Lauren Shapcott