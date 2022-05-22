 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

SPED teacher honored with Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award

Mary Peterson, a special education teacher for Shenandoah Community Schools, holds the fake check she got with the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award Wednesday, May 18, 2022. With her are, from left: her sister, Phyllis; nominators Heather Weiss, Linda Laughlin and Crystal Wittmer, back and daughter Abby Peterson, right. 

On May 18, the Charles E. Lakin Foundation announced Shenandoah High School special education teacher Mary Peterson as a 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award recipient, according to a press release from Green Hills Area Education Agency.

More than 180 nominations from 19 area school districts were received for this year’s award. Peterson’s nomination described her as someone who “inspires students to engage at school and activities with her positive attitude and focus on gratitude.” The nomination went on to tell about how Peterson makes her student’s feel welcome, stating, “Her classroom is considered a safe spot for many.”

At the awards ceremony, Peterson said, “I’ve been teaching here for more than 20 years. It’s because of the students, staff and teachers here that I continue to do what I do.”

The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award is given annually to four southwest Iowa public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Winners of the Lakin Award receive $10,000 for personal use, and their respective district receives an additional award of $2,500.

