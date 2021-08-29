Spring test scores reflected pandemic learning loss

A statewide test administered last spring showed students in Council Bluffs Community School District were still trying to overcome an academic slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The test was not administered in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“We saw some impacts,” said Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer.
The percentage of Bluffs students who scored at the proficient or advanced levels in math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was lower in spring 2021 than it was in 2019, except in a few grades, according to a chart.
“Students do better at the elementary level,” when compared to 2019, Vorthmann said in a presentation to the Board of Education Tuesday. “By cohort, we do see declines in math. That matched what we saw in our Measures of Academic Progress test, as well.”
The ISASP is a computer-administered, fixed-form assessment of English language arts and mathematics in grades 3-11 and science in grades 5, 8 and 10. It satisfies a federal requirement, and results are used for federal school classifications and state report cards.
In math, the share of students scoring at the proficient or advanced level in spring 2021 ranged from 44% in 11th grade to 59% in fifth grade, according to a chart. Grade-level averages were 3 to 18 percentage points lower than those in 2019. Another chart shows that district averages trailed state averages from 4 to about 17 percentage points, depending on the grade level.
Among subgroups, the share of students proficient or advanced in math was 73% for Asian Americans, followed by 60% for students who have completed the English Language Learner program, 55% for whites, 50% for Native Americans, 46% for lower-income students of all races, 45% for multiracial students, 44% for Latinos, 39.5% for African Americans, 16% for students with Individual Education Plans and 14% for English Language Learners still learning English. The percentage of male and female students scoring at proficient or advanced levels was about 53% for each group.
English language learners don’t do as well before they have completed the ELL program, Vorthmann said. However, after they finish, they are competitive with other subgroups.
“It has shown that once they finish our program, they are able to achieve just as well as anybody else,” he said.
In reading, 2021 grade-level averages were much better, with grades averaging from 31% to 64% proficient or advanced — generally the same or better than the 2019 marks. In addition, most grades lacked only 5 to 12 percentage points of matching the state average.
Oddly, the share of third-graders assessed as proficient or advanced in reading was more than 30 percentage points lower than the share in fourth grade — the grade with the highest average — and almost 20 percentage points lower than seventh grade, which had the second-lowest share at proficient or advanced levels. District officials do not think that is accurate, especially since it is a substantial departure from MAP test results, Vorthmann said.
Among subgroups, the percentage of students proficient or advanced in reading was 78% for Asian Americans, 68% for post-ELL program students, 60% for Native Americans, 58% for whites, 49% for lower-income students of all races, 48% for Latinos, 48% for multiracial students, 41% for African Americans, 15% for students with IEPs and 14% for ELL students still learning English.
In reading, 60% of female students scored at proficient or advanced levels, while only 49% of male students did.
In science, which is only taken by students in grades 5, 8 and 10, the percentage of students scoring at the proficient or advanced level in spring 2021 ranged from 42% in fifth grade to 50% in eighth grade — almost exactly the same as in 2019 — a chart showed. However, grade-level averages still fell 11 to 15 percentage points short of matching state averages.
Among subgroups, 74% of Asian-American students scored at proficient or advanced levels, followed by 50% of Native Americans, 49% of whites, 48% of post-ELL program students, 39% of lower-income students, 37% of multiracial students, 35% of Latinos, 31% of African Americans, 15% of students with IEPs and 10% of ELL students still learning English. About 48% of female students scored at proficient or advanced levels and 46% of male students.
Unfortunately, the test doesn’t show improvement that has taken place since fall 2020, while the Measures of Academic Progress showed growth from fall 2020 to spring 2021. The MAP test is administered every fall, winter and spring in Council Bluffs Community Schools.
Because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the Iowa Department of Education is seeking a waiver from the federal government for 2021. If the waiver is approved, the federal government would not reclassify schools based on the 2021 scores. Instead, the 2019 classifications would be frozen for another year.
Analysis of test results from subgroups allows school officials to determine what factors are playing the biggest role in their success or failure, Vorthmann said. Comparing scores from subgroups that are the same except for one factor can be done to determine how much difference that factor makes.
In this way, officials have determined that socio-economic status is critical.
“Poverty continues to be the No. 1 factor that has an influence on our subgroups,” Vorthmann said. “When you take poverty out of a subgroup, they perform very similarly to other groups.”