Spring test scores reflected pandemic learning loss

Among subgroups, the share of students proficient or advanced in math was 73% for Asian Americans, followed by 60% for students who have completed the English Language Learner program, 55% for whites, 50% for Native Americans, 46% for lower-income students of all races, 45% for multiracial students, 44% for Latinos, 39.5% for African Americans, 16% for students with Individual Education Plans and 14% for English Language Learners still learning English. The percentage of male and female students scoring at proficient or advanced levels was about 53% for each group.

English language learners don’t do as well before they have completed the ELL program, Vorthmann said. However, after they finish, they are competitive with other subgroups.

“It has shown that once they finish our program, they are able to achieve just as well as anybody else,” he said.

In reading, 2021 grade-level averages were much better, with grades averaging from 31% to 64% proficient or advanced — generally the same or better than the 2019 marks. In addition, most grades lacked only 5 to 12 percentage points of matching the state average.