St. Albert Auction offers myriad of merchandise

Why wait until the weekend to shop — especially when St. Albert Catholic School is offering treasures you don’t see on store shelves?
The school kicked off Rubies & Royals, its 40th Annual Saint Albert Benefit Auction, at 5 p.m. Monday and will keep bidding open until 9 p.m. Saturday at bidpal.net/SA2021.
It’s the school’s second virtual auction, said Katie Flanagan, associate director of alumni relations. Last year’s was held virtually in June and raised $268,194. She is expecting this year’s auction to be successful, too.
“In my mind, it is already a success, with over $100,000 in sponsorships, donations and raffle sales,” she said.
The virtual sale will culminate in a program at 6 p.m. Saturday at bidpal.net/SA2021, which will include a Raise the Paddle fundraiser to help fund the remodel of the St. Albert High School gym entrance scheduled to begin this summer. It will also feature appearances by St. Albert President Anne Rohling, the Rev. Chuck Kottas and longtime emcees and alumni Matt Madsen and Jen Brown, she said.
That will be followed by the drawing for the $10,000 raffle prize at 7 p.m. on the St. Albert Facebook page. Friday is the last day to buy raffle tickets.
The auction bill includes a multitude of widely varying items donated by local businesses, professional people and families, Flanagan said.
“Every year we have an amazing response from our community,” she said. “The local lawyers and dentists all give wonderful donations, which has helped us feature so many trips this year. Countless families and friends have donated items, gift cards and money.”
Parents and volunteers put together baskets with themes to fit almost every interest, Flanagan said.
“Our amazing art teachers came up with beautiful art projects, and each student in the school participated in their grade or class art project,” she said.
Up for bid are numerous stays in various cities around the country, from Monterey, California to Boston and from Scottsdale, Arizona to Cocoa Beach, Florida, as well as a Denver Broncos football package, trip to a Major League Baseball spring training camp, hunting trip to Texas and fishing trip to the destination of your choice. You could also buy a flight on a private plane piloted by St. Albert alumnus Mike Whannell.
Special treasures include a quilt handmade by Anna Marie White (an educator and the great-great-aunt of current St. Albert students Caroline and Claire Reineke), signed University of Nebraska volleyball, limited edition Terry Redlin print, diamond earrings, Lenox china and religious jewelry and art.
And, of course, there are unique St. Albert keepsakes and privileges, such as posters with St. Albert team photos, St. Albert yearbooks from various years, reserved seats for baccalaureate Mass and graduation ceremony, a parking space for football games, a pew for Christmas Mass at a local Catholic church and the opportunity to serve as president of the school for a day. Or you could buy the president’s car, a Lincoln Zephyr with sun roof and heated seats.