St. Albert Auction offers myriad of merchandise

“Every year we have an amazing response from our community,” she said. “The local lawyers and dentists all give wonderful donations, which has helped us feature so many trips this year. Countless families and friends have donated items, gift cards and money.”

Parents and volunteers put together baskets with themes to fit almost every interest, Flanagan said.

“Our amazing art teachers came up with beautiful art projects, and each student in the school participated in their grade or class art project,” she said.

Up for bid are numerous stays in various cities around the country, from Monterey, California to Boston and from Scottsdale, Arizona to Cocoa Beach, Florida, as well as a Denver Broncos football package, trip to a Major League Baseball spring training camp, hunting trip to Texas and fishing trip to the destination of your choice. You could also buy a flight on a private plane piloted by St. Albert alumnus Mike Whannell.

Special treasures include a quilt handmade by Anna Marie White (an educator and the great-great-aunt of current St. Albert students Caroline and Claire Reineke), signed University of Nebraska volleyball, limited edition Terry Redlin print, diamond earrings, Lenox china and religious jewelry and art.