St. Albert Catholic School to jazz it up at 41st Annual Benefit Auction

St. Albert Catholic School will hold its 41st Annual Benefit Auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at St. Albert High School with check-in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

The theme of this year’s fundraiser is “All That Jazz,” and snazzy recordings will be played during the cocktail hour and silent auctions, according to Jonathan Quigley, development director.

The event — the school’s first in-person auction since before the pandemic started — will include a four-course dinner, complimentary adult beverages, live and silent auctions, Raise the Paddle, a drawing for a $10,000 raffle and the presentation of the Freddie Falcon Award.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Quigley said. “It’s been virtual for the last two years.”

Cocktails and fellowship, as well as the silent and super-silent auctions, will run from 5 to 7 p.m., when guests should proceed to the gym.

President Anne Rohling will welcome guests at 7:10 p.m., followed by a blessing from the Rev. Charles Kottas.

The dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. and will include spring salad with vinaigrette and Feta cheese, chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, dinner roll with butter and a dessert to be announced. Beverages available will include pop, coffee, tea, water, beer and wine.

The sale bill for the live auction will include getaways to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in California’s Sonoma Valley, Las Vegas, Okoboji, and Savannah, Georgia, as well as tickets to football battles Oklahoma at Iowa State University, Nevada at Iowa, one of three games at Notre Dame and a kayak adventure package.

There’s also a football party in a private party room at Barley’s Bar & Grill and tickets to a College World Series game or a party with St. Albert principals at Eubanks’ Dodger Bar.

On the practical side, there’s a ticket for breakfast and lunch for one student for a whole school year, a one-year scholarship to Creighton University and free Blue Jays sweatshirt, Kidz Kare Summer Fun for one child from May 27-Aug. 22 and other goods and services.

To browse auction items, go to https://one.bidpal.net/sa2022/welcome.

Funds raised will benefit students by helping St. Albert offer high-quality academic and extracurricular activities.

Raffle tickets are $40 each or three for $100. Tickets to the event are $75 per person or $750 for a table for 10 and are available at http://bidpal.net/sa2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.