St. Albert Catholic School's 41st Annual Benefit Auction raises $279k

St. Albert Catholic School’s 41st Annual Benefit Auction, held on April 23, raised $279,499 for the private school.

Held in person for the first time since before the pandemic, the event drew many supporters.

“Our 41st Annual Benefit Auction was a resounding success,” President Anne Rohling said. “It was wonderful to be back live and in person at the school. People who had not seen the newly renovated gym and gym lobby area were in awe. The new sound system, which had been installed that week, was phenomenal.”

Giving a soundtrack to the festivities were longtime emcees Matt Madsen and Jen Brown.

The event included a Mass led by the Rev. Max Carson; dinner prepared in-house by chefs Karen Hander, Chris Colello and Taso Kyprianos; two silent auctions; a live auction; and the presentation of the Freddie Falcon Award.

“The St. Albert Community is alive and well,” Director of Alumni and Special Events Carrie Ashley said. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for our deeply rooted community that came together to preserve the tradition of this auction and to ensure the gift of Catholic education in Council Bluffs will continue to be top tier.”

Longtime volunteer Lisa Rosloniec was recognized with the Freddie Falcon Award. The honor is given to people who have selflessly shared their gifts with St. Albert and, in doing so, furthered its mission. Rosloniec runs St. Albert’s Spirit Store and also works diligently behind the scenes in many areas of auction preparation.

About 40 items were sold during the live auction, including a wine experience in Sonoma, California; football packages to Notre Dame, Iowa and Iowa State games; tickets to all 2022 College World Series games and a Jason Aldean concert; and trips to Las Vegas and Savannah, Georgia. The live auction ended with a Raise-the-Paddle fundraiser, with proceeds going to upgrade the school’s security system.

