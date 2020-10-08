St. Albert, diocesan officials introduce new president to school community

St. Albert Catholic School introduced its new president to the St. Albert community during a press conference Wednesday in front of the school.

Anne Rohling, a member of the St. Albert High School Class of 1982, will become the first female to hold that position when she begins on Nov. 2. She will fill the vacancy left by Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, who resigned in August.

Bishop William Joensen told students Rohling was someone who “loves young people.”

“I’m just so delighted that you who achieved so much in life would come to help us here,” he told Rohling from the podium.

“We are so blessed to have Anne come forward,” said the Rev. Chuck Kottas, canonical administrator of St. Albert and priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

St. Albert is a special place, Rohling said.

“It was just a super place for me to be,” she said. “We had teachers who cared. We had priests who knew what was going on. I’m just so overwhelmed to be a part of it and to be back here.”

Rohling said she was grateful for the support Bishop Joensen, local parishes and the St. Albert community have given the school.