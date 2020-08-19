St. Albert director accepts position in Colorado

St. Albert Catholic Schools is bidding farewell to its leader Friday.

Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, who became executive director of the school system last year, has accepted a position with Catholic Charities in Greeley, Colorado, according to the Rev. Chuck Kottas, chairman of the board of education. He turned in his letter of resignation to Kottas about a month ago.

Dobelmann came to St. Albert in June 2019 when the school hired a new team of administrators to implement a new strategic plan. He has “absolutely” done a good job, especially at connecting the school and the parishes, Kottas said.

“We have a strong Catholic identity at the school — and that was one of our goals,” he said. “We’re a million miles ahead of where we were on kids going to church and families being involved in church. He did retreats in the parishes. He preached in the parishes.”

A letter from Bishop William Joensen and Donna Bishop, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Des Moines, stated that Dobelmann “stabilized enrollment and staff retention, strengthened and deepened the faith formation program and began a capital campaign.”