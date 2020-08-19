St. Albert director accepts position in Colorado

St. Albert Catholic Schools is bidding farewell to its leader Friday.
Deacon Vernon Dobelmann, who became executive director of the school system last year, has accepted a position with Catholic Charities in Greeley, Colorado, according to the Rev. Chuck Kottas, chairman of the board of education. He turned in his letter of resignation to Kottas about a month ago.
Dobelmann came to St. Albert in June 2019 when the school hired a new team of administrators to implement a new strategic plan. He has “absolutely” done a good job, especially at connecting the school and the parishes, Kottas said.
“We have a strong Catholic identity at the school — and that was one of our goals,” he said. “We’re a million miles ahead of where we were on kids going to church and families being involved in church. He did retreats in the parishes. He preached in the parishes.”
A letter from Bishop William Joensen and Donna Bishop, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Des Moines, stated that Dobelmann “stabilized enrollment and staff retention, strengthened and deepened the faith formation program and began a capital campaign.”
“We are grateful for all that he has accomplished in his short time with the Diocese of Des Moines and wish him well as he moves to be closer to his extended family – and to wherever the Spirit leads,” the letter stated. “And we will ambitiously undertake a search for his successor, knowing that, with our present executive team in place, we are already in sure and capable hands for this new academic year.”
Dobelmann has a daughter and grandchildren who live in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and had been wanting to move closer to them, Kottas said.
“He had said to us when we hired him he wanted to get back closer to his family,” he said.
Greeley is just over 50 miles from Cheyenne, according to Google, while Council Bluffs is more than 500.
Dobelmann served for many years as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Cheyenne, which is part of the Archdiocese of Denver, as is Greeley, Kottas said.
“He was widely known in that area and highly thought of,” he said.
Dobelmann grew up on a farm in the St. Louis area and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice at Truman State University and attended Paul VI Pontifical Institute for Theology and Pastoral Studies. He was ordained a deacon in June 1999.
His experience includes teaching theology, coaching basketball, serving as interim principal at Assumption Parish in O’Fallon, Missouri, and holding the superintendent position in Cheyenne. Before accepting the position at St. Albert, he was director of religious education at St. Francis by the Sea parish in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
