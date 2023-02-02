St. Albert High School’s Thunderstruck is not only an award-winning robotics team but a group of ambassadors to students in other states and countries.

The team had a Zoom session on Jan. 25 with Starburst, the robotics team at the Diocesan Girls’ School in Hong Kong, China, according to Kevin White, St. Albert director of communications.

It was one of many cross-cultural connections the team has made, according to Andrea Barnes, co-coach along with Lynn Gardner.

“We have interacted with teams from 40 states and 10 countries,” she said. “We have had contact with a team from Greece but haven’t been able to hammer out a time that works for us both.”

Senior Abby French, social media manager for the team, occasionally receives direct messages from teams around the world via Instagram, she said. Usually, she is skeptical.

“Sometimes we’re like, ‘I don’t know what that call’s going to be like,’’’ she said. “But I saw their message and I looked at their team and I was like, ‘This looks legit. Their team is around the same level as ours.’’’

The two teams exchanged messages and hope continued to rise — especially when Thunderstruck learned that Starburst’s team is fluent in English and had no problem speaking English during the call, White said.

Next came the matter of navigating the time difference. Hong Kong is 14 hours ahead of Council Bluffs. Thunderstruck received special permission to be in the school on Wednesday night — which is church night, so all practices usually end sooner than normal. The call was scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, which was 10 a.m. Thursday in Hong Kong.

French said it began slowly, like any first conversation among strangers.

“We were all shy at the beginning, but they had a presentation for us, and after they presented that we warmed up to each other,’’ she said.

Barnes said it was something special to witness.

“I think they were just really excited to talk to a team from so far away,’’ she said. “It was just two groups of teenagers talking. Our kids were well-informed and asked good questions.”

Both teams compete on the FIRST Tech Challenge and face similar technical issues, Barnes said.

“They have kind of the same problems, the same ways of thinking about things,” she said. “Yet they are still having a lot of fun. Everybody was laughing and talking. I’m so proud of these kids.’’

While Thunderstruck is nearing the end of its season, Starburst is just beginning its season. That allowed the Council Bluffs team to offer some words of wisdom to their counterparts.

“We were telling them problems that we’ve had at matches so far and what to look out for,’’ French said. “We were talking about ideas. One of their ideas was a turntable on a robot. Sammy (Horvath) said, ‘That was our idea, but we were told by one of our mentors that it probably wouldn’t be the best idea.’

“Sammy thought it was really cool that they had the same idea and that was exactly what their team was having struggles with,” French said.

One of the reasons the teams have so much in common is that FIRST Tech Challenge is an organization that holds robotics competitions around the world. So even though their seasons are at different times of the school year, essentially they are competing under the same (guidelines). The hashtag #FTC carries plenty of weight and links teams all over the globe.

“The game is universal, so they will use the same playing field and use the same scoring,” Barnes said. “Almost every state has an FTC organization, and usually just a few teams move from their championship to worlds.

“North America worlds competitions are in Houston or Detroit, and I think they are only teams from the United States. There will be other world championships in different locations around the world, but as far as I know, there isn’t an all-teams world championship.”

French said the Zoom call proved that teenagers are teenagers, even if they’re thousands of miles apart and seemingly separated by numerous cultural and logistical barriers.

“I guess I hadn’t thought of a team from another country being so similar to us, having the same issues, the same strengths and even the same ideas,” she said. “I just thought it was interesting how similar we were.’’

It won’t be the last time Thunderstruck team members talk to their new friends, Barnes said.

“Our plan is to repeat the Zoom call with Hong Kong to see how their season is going,” she said.