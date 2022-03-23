St. Albert High School Dance Team to present End of Year Showcase

The St. Albert High School Dance Team will present its End of Year Showcase and Kids Mini Clinic Performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Albert High School Gym, 400 Gleason Ave.
Admission is $5 per person (cash only). Children age 3 and younger will be admitted free. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the St. Albert Dance Team for the 2022-23 season.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tim Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today