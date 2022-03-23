 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Albert High School Dance Team to present End of Year Showcase

The St. Albert High School Dance Team will present its End of Year Showcase and Kids Mini Clinic Performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Albert High School Gym, 400 Gleason Ave.

Admission is $5 per person (cash only). Children age 3 and younger will be admitted free. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the St. Albert Dance Team for the 2022-23 season.

