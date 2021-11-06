St. Albert High School opens doors to army of robots

The meet begins with inspections, field tests and random pairings for alliances, she said. Competition will begin at about 12:30 p.m., and each team usually has six matches.

An alliance is made up of two players from different teams, Barnes said.

“Your alliance partner from one match could be your opponent in the next match,” she said.

In the robotics world, they call that “coopertition.”

The challenge is done on a 12-square-foot field with two large rectangles that represent warehouses for the freight and two squares that are storage areas for the two opposing alliances, according to a “Freight Frenzy” video. There are three multilevel circular shipping hubs in the central area (one for each alliance and one shared) and small carousels in two corners. The freight includes 60 cube-shaped boxes of different weights and a flock of rubber ducks.

During the 30-second autonomous period, the pre-programmed robot, without a human operator, will try to score points by moving freight to the warehouse, hub, or alliance storage unit; using a team scoring element or rubber duck to detect the shipping hub level; and/or parking in a warehouse or alliance storage unit.