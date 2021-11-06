St. Albert High School opens doors to army of robots

St. Albert High School will be invaded by an army of robots today as it hosts a FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Meet.
It’s the first meet of the season for the school’s team, Thunderstruck, and the fifth year the school has hosted a meet (it was not held last year), according to Coach Andrea Barnes, who shares volunteer coaching duties with Lynn Gardner.
“We’re ready for tomorrow, as long as the robot doesn’t quit,” she said Friday.
However, since last year’s meets were virtual, it will be a new experience for the younger members of the team, Barnes said.
“The in-person thing is where you really get to know the kids on the other teams,” she said.
Fifteen other teams from eight other schools registered for the meet, with Creighton Prep, Marian and Shenandoah High Schools each fielding multiple teams. Abraham Lincoln High School’s RoboStorm signed up, as well as Giraffic Spark from Creston, Tech Bam from Villisca and Diagonal Hotspots from — where else? — Diagonal.
However, Barnes expects only 10 to 12 teams to compete, as this year’s challenge, “Freight Frenzy,” was released later than usual.
“Not everybody is ready yet,” she said.
Teams have to build and program their robots, and drivers need to practice the maneuvers they will use during meets. All Thunderstruck members take turns driving, Barnes said.
The meet begins with inspections, field tests and random pairings for alliances, she said. Competition will begin at about 12:30 p.m., and each team usually has six matches.
An alliance is made up of two players from different teams, Barnes said.
“Your alliance partner from one match could be your opponent in the next match,” she said.
In the robotics world, they call that “coopertition.”
The challenge is done on a 12-square-foot field with two large rectangles that represent warehouses for the freight and two squares that are storage areas for the two opposing alliances, according to a “Freight Frenzy” video. There are three multilevel circular shipping hubs in the central area (one for each alliance and one shared) and small carousels in two corners. The freight includes 60 cube-shaped boxes of different weights and a flock of rubber ducks.
During the 30-second autonomous period, the pre-programmed robot, without a human operator, will try to score points by moving freight to the warehouse, hub, or alliance storage unit; using a team scoring element or rubber duck to detect the shipping hub level; and/or parking in a warehouse or alliance storage unit.
Alliances can score points during the two-minute driver-controlled period by putting freight in the alliance hub (the higher the tier, the better), the shared hub or the alliance storage unit. During the End Game – the last 30 seconds – players can score points by tipping the shared hub toward their alliance, capping the alliance hub, balancing the alliance hub, delivering a duck or team shipping element via carousel and parking in a warehouse.
Barnes is feeling good about this season, with nine students on the team.
“That’s pretty good, considering we didn’t’ have any middle school teams last year,” she said.
It’s the sixth year for St. Albert’s robotics program, which began at the middle school level, Barnes said. A dentist by profession, she got involved the first year.
“I started doing this because my (middle) daughter didn’t have a coach,” she said.
The team’s next meet will be on Dec. 4 at Villisca.