St. Albert kicks off Catholic Schools Week with tribute to first responders

St. Albert Catholic School kicked off Catholic Schools Week Monday with a tribute to first responders.

In keeping with Monday’s theme of “Celebrate Your Community,” school officials presented $200 checks to each of the four local agencies: The Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol District No. 3. The money will go to charities or programs the agencies support.

“You put your lives on the line every day – and we appreciate that greatly,” said Anne Rohling, president of St. Albert Catholic School.

Rohling thanked agency representatives for the work they do to protect the community and noted that there are St. Albert alumni among their ranks. Students with parents at the event stood with them during the presentation.

“We appreciate your support for St. Albert,” she said.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh also expressed his appreciation for first responders.

In his remarks during the dedication of the First Responders Public Service Plaza on July 4, 2018, Walsh noted, “Those men and women see things we don’t want to see. They experience things we don’t want to experience.”

The Rev. Chuck Kottas, priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and canonical administrator for St. Albert, offered a prayer for first responders, noting that they are sometimes in “difficult situations.” He asked that they be protected.

Catholic Schools Week continues today with more activities, including a public open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A special session for new and prospective families will be offered from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. in the auditorium, and a pre-K roundup will be held from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. in the elementary gym. Kindergarten roundup will be held from 5:50 to 6:10 p.m. in the elementary gym. A fifth-grade presentation will be given from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. in the auditorium. Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment packets for the 2022-23 school year will be available at the open house.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.