St. Albert loses longtime supporter and friend: Jacqueline Johnson dies at 89

The St. Albert Catholic School community is grieving the loss of a longtime supporter and friend.
Jacqueline Johnson, 89, died Thursday in Council Bluffs.
Johnson was a longtime supporter of the school and donated more than $2.2 million in 2008 for construction of the school’s $8.5 million addition and remodeling project, becoming the largest private donor in the school’s history.
That included the Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center, which was named after her daughter, who died at age 4. She also gave $215,000 in 2009 to help pay for furnishings for the childcare center and technology for the elementary wing.
Johnson “single-handedly made the center possible” and “will give us the opportunity to expand our mission,” then-President James Rouse said at the open house.
“Jackie was a wonderful supporter of St. Albert,” President Anne Rohling said. “As a former educator, she strongly believed in a Christian education. She meant the world to the St. Albert community and supported our school in many capacities, from our infants all the way to our high school. We are all deeply saddened by her passing.”
Johnson taught at Rue Elementary School for 19 years, retiring in 1975.
Besides supporting St. Albert financially, Johnson offered emotional support during her visits to the school.
“One of the things that stands out to me, aside from her obvious generosity, was her heart for kids,” said Don George, director of the Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center. “That came out in her always saying, ‘I want the best for the kids here and the teachers that serve them.’”
The crowd gave a thunderous standing ovation when Johnson was introduced during the opening of the facility in 2009. She was inducted into the St. Albert Catholic School Hall of Recognition in 2010.
Sheryl was the only child born to Johnson and her husband, Henry G. Johnson Jr.
Open visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center at St. Albert Catholic School, 400 Gleason Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.