St. Albert loses longtime supporter and friend

The St. Albert Catholic School community is grieving the loss of a longtime supporter and friend.

Jacqueline Johnson, 89, died Thursday, Jan. 28 in Council Bluffs.

Johnson was a longtime supporter of the school and donated more than $2 million in 2008 for construction of the school’s $8.5 million addition and remodeling project, becoming the largest private donor in the school’s history.

That included the Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center, which was named after her daughter, who died at age 4. She also gave $215,000 in 2009 to help pay for furnishings for the childcare center and technology for the elementary wing.

Johnson “single-handedly made the center possible” and “will give us the opportunity to expand our mission,” then-President James Rouse said at the open house.

“Jackie was a wonderful supporter of St. Albert,” President Anne Rohling said. “As a former educator, she strongly believed in a Christian education. She meant the world to the St. Albert community and supported our school in many capacities, from our infants all the way to our high school. We are all deeply saddened by her passing.”

Johnson taught at Rue Elementary School for 19 years, retiring in 1975.