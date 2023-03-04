Two teams from St. Albert Catholic School have competed in regional science bowl events sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy this winter.

The high school team competed in the Iowa Regional High School Science Bowl on Jan. 28 hosted by the Ames National Laboratory at Iowa State University. Cedar Falls High School was selected to advance to the National Science Bowl.

The competition is a quiz bowl over math and science, according to sponsor Tarra Wiederin. Specific subjects include life science, biology, physics, chemistry, energy, Earth and space science and math. Each team can take five students.

“Four play at a time, with one alternate,” she said. “We can switch the alternate in and out at the midpoint of each round. The round is two eight-minute halves with a two-minute break in the middle.”

The high school team practices once a week to go over questions provided by the Department of Energy and to review previous materials, Wiederin said.

The middle school team competed in the Ames Laboratory/Iowa State University Middle School Science Bowl on Feb. 18, said Wiederin, who is also the sponsor for that team. South Middle School of Waukee was selected as the winner of that contest.