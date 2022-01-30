St. Albert ready to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools Week is today through Saturday, and St. Albert Catholic School has some special activities planned.

“Catholic Schools Week is a nationwide celebration of what Catholic schools have brought to this country,” said Anne Rohling, president of St. Albert. “It’s an effort to celebrate the wonderful things that Catholic schools bring to our children, to our communities, to our nation as a whole.”

“For me, as president, it’s important to emphasize how wonderful our Catholic schools are,” Rohling continued. “It’s our opportunity to bring Jesus Christ to the people. It’s really important to the children, to their families, that they have a good education. Our students are involved in a lot of things, and they’re doing them in a Christian atmosphere. We are celebrating the future of all of our students, through our guidance and with the emphasis and culture of a Christian education.”

The theme for Monday is “Celebrate Your Community,” according to a flyer from St. Albert. In keeping with the theme, St. Albert will donate $200 to local first responders — the Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol District No. 3 — and present student thank-you cards to them.

On Tuesday, a public open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A special session for new and prospective families will be offered from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. in the auditorium, and a pre-K roundup will be held from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. in the elementary gym. Kindergarten roundup will be held from 5:50 to 6:10 p.m. in the elementary gym. A fifth-grade presentation will be given from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. in the auditorium. Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment packets for the 2022-23 school year will be available at the open house.

Other themes and activities will include:

Monday: Celebrate Your Community

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — The Pancake Man serves fourth- through eighth-graders

6 p.m. — JV and varsity girls basketball vs. Logan-Magnolia

Tuesday: Celebrate Your Students

11 a.m.-noon – The Pancake Man serves ninth- through 12th-graders

2-3 p.m. – Seniors help in elementary classrooms

3:30 p.m. – Red Oak at St. Albert girls/boys bowling, Thunderbowl

5:30-7 p.m. – Open House (see above)

Door decorating contest. Theme: Catholic Schools Week/St. Albert Pride

Wednesday: Celebrate the Nation

10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — The Pancake Man serves PreK-4 through third grades

Thank-you cards for parents thanking them for Catholic education

Out-of-Uniform Day. Students may wear clothing with the St. Albert Catholic logo or with green and gold colors.

Thursday: Celebrate Our Teachers, Staff and Volunteers

7-8 a.m. – Breakfast and coffee for teachers and staff

4:30 p.m. – Glenwood at St. Albert girls/boys basketball (Girls: JV 4:30 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.; Boys: JV 6 p.m., freshmen 7:15, varsity 7:30 p.m.

Staff Dress-Down Day

Friday: Celebrate Vocations

9:30 a.m. – All-School Mass with Bishop William Joensen

2 p.m. – Ice cream social for elementary students (middle and high school will have ice cream at lunch)

2:45 p.m. – Powderpuff volleyball

Cards will be sent to area priests

Saturday: Celebrate Families

Share a photo of your family in a Facebook frame school will supply, along with the hashtag #SACSW2022. Describe why you’re proud to be a Catholic school family or what Catholic education has meant to you.

