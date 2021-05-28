St. Albert's second virtual auction another winner

St. Albert Catholic School’s second online auction of the COVID-19 pandemic was a success, school officials said Wednesday.

The event, held April 19-24, raised $206,060, according to a video provided by Katie Flanagan, director of alumni relations. The video, “We Believed We Could — and We Did!” was created by co-chair Amber Quigley.

“We’re thrilled with the success of our 40th-annual benefit auction,” President Anne Rohling said. “St. Albert is truly grateful for the generosity and commitment from our co-chairs, volunteers and community. With their unwavering support, we continue our mission of bringing Christ to each and every student and family.”

Rubies & Royals, as this year’s auction was called, featured a number of vacation getaways, as well as special services and opportunities. Bringing in the most money was a private dinner for 50, followed by two different VIP parking spots at St. Albert High School. Other big money-makers were trips to Florida, Las Vegas and Boston and football packages to Denver Broncos and Iowa State Cyclone games, as well as a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr (donated by Rohling) to get you there.

Less festive but still valuable were orthodontic treatment and wisdom teeth extraction.

The virtual sale wrapped up with a program that included a Raise the Paddle fundraiser to help fund the remodel of the St. Albert High School gym entrance and appearances by Rohling, the Rev. Chuck Kottas and longtime emcees and alumni Matt Madsen and Jen Brown. The Co-chair Couples were Jonathan and Amber Quigley and Chris and Kari Olson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.