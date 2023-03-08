St. Albert High School’s Thunderstruck robotics team had its best year yet at the Iowa Championships last weekend.

The team placed 12th in the Gold Division at the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition March 3-4 at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, according to Andrea Barnes, who shares volunteer coaching duties with Lynn Gardner. Only nine of the team’s 12 members were able to participate, as three were helping to lead a St. Albert retreat.

“We had six matches that we competed in, and only one of our alliance partners was a team from our league,” she said. “We got to see a lot of different teams and robots.”

The Iowa Championships includes 48 teams from all of the Super Qualifiers in the state. Thunderstruck finished 12th in its division but did not win any judges’ awards, Barnes said. Teams are judged both by their record in the robot matches and by the awards they receive.

“This is the highest we have ever finished at state,” she said.

Unfortunately, Thunderstruck did not do well enough to qualify for World competition, Barnes said.

“Only three or four of the 48 teams will go on to compete at Worlds in Houston in April,” she said.

Thunderstruck was one of 12 teams that qualified for state from its league, Barnes said. At its league championship, the team was named the Finalist Alliance Captain and won the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award. The team placed second in the robot matches.

The team advanced to the Super Qualifier (basically a substate level, Barnes said), which combined teams from two leagues. A total of 24 teams competed and 16 advanced, including Thunderstruck. The team was part of the Finalist Alliance and won the Motivate Award, qualifying for state for the third time.

The first two times Thunderstruck competed at state were in 2019 and 2020, she said. In 2020, the competition was held just a few weeks before the local COVID-19 outbreak. One of the team’s seniors participated that year as a freshman.

Contestants at the Iowa Championships competed using the same FTC game challenge they had been doing all season, Barnes said. As a result, Thunderstruck used the same robot — with a few improvements and adjustments — and focused on the same tasks. However, team members took turns operating the robot.

“We are one of the few teams that allow all of (its) members to drive the robot in the matches,” she said. “Usually, teams will have a dedicated drive team, but we feel that all the members should get a chance to do all the parts of the FTC season — including the fun part, which is driving the robot.”