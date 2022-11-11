St. Albert's Thunderstruck robot will march into battle Saturday

An army of robots is expected to invade St. Albert High School gym Saturday.

The school is hosting a robotics competition at 8:30 a.m. It will start with robot troubleshooting and inspections. Matches are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. or shortly afterwards.

It will be the second meet of the season for the school’s team, Thunderstruck, according to Andrea Barnes, who coaches the team with Lynn Gardner. Both are parents — not St. Albert teachers or staff members. Last weekend, the team launched its season with a competition at Marion High School. Seventeen of their league’s 21 teams are expected to participate. The team has eight to 10 trained volunteers who will help run the competition, along with team members’ parents.

The tournament will be based on the FIRST Tech Challenge. Matches last 2 ½ minutes, with the first 30 seconds for autonomous robot operation. The object is to make the robots lift cones that correspond to your team’s color and place them on poles of different heights. For best results, operators make their robots do a “Viper Lift” and place cones on the tallest poles.

“The taller junctions are worth more points,” Barnes said.

Teams can also get extra points by forming a line or pattern — called a circuit — with their cones across the field.

The last 30 seconds are the End Game, when teams can score extra points by putting a self-designed “beacon” on top of a pole.

Thunderstruck has a dozen members this year, Barnes said, including seniors Sammy Horvath, Abby French, MacKenzie Pierson, Claire Lewis and Nolan Smith; juniors Lily Barnes and Olivia Gardner; sophomores Cody Kirkman and Hunter Venteicher; and freshmen Alex Marsh, Ben Hoy and Kellen Underwood.

“We’re really excited to have 12 members,” she said. “We only graduated one senior, and we got four new members.”

Team members can learn a variety of skills, Barnes said.

“Everybody’s given the opportunity to do everything,” she said, by helping design, build, program and drive the robot. Teams also have to give a presentation to the judges and explain why they built it the way they did. They keep an engineering notebook, which they must show to the judges.

“This is their robot,” Barnes said. “They research it, they design it — they’re sometimes watching videos to learn how to program it — and they build it.”

The team actually built two robots — one for competitions and one prototyping robot, she said. They use it to try out new ideas. If they work, they can modify the competition robot; if not, the competition robot is still intact and ready for action.

Thunderstruck enters five league competitions each year. If it qualifies, it can advance to a Super Qualifier competition and then state. After this weekend, the team’s next competition will be at Creighton Prep.