Stanley wraps up time at Iowa Western

Training has continued but with less reliance on state and federal funding, Stanley said.

“Years ago, the funding was there to support that, and now we have to cash-flow all our programs,” he said.

The training has progressed from short-term projects to teach a specific skill to a small group of employees at a business to providing ongoing services, Stanley said.

“Now, our relationship with our employers is more of a strategic partnership, and our training could last for years,” he said.

The relationships extend beyond training to strategic planning with company officials, he said.

As far as economic development, working with companies considering building a plant or office in the area has changed, too, Stanley said.

“It used to be mainly about the site … and the developer would just assume the labor force would be there,” he said. “Now, the labor force is the number one issue by far.”

While it’s not unusual for workers’ skills to be somewhat different or lower than those needed at a new employer in the community, Stanley thinks the gap has gotten bigger.

“The skill sets needed are changing pretty rapidly,” he said.