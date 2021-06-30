Stanley wraps up time at Iowa Western

After guiding Iowa Western Community College’s training program for more than a quarter of a century, Mark Stanley of Glenwood is stepping down.
Stanley, vice president of economic and workforce development, is retiring just over a month before his 27th anniversary at the college.
He oversees training of new employees at area industries, workers who need to learn new skills, apprentices and some of the managers who supervise employees and operations and both blue- and white-collar businesses. He also oversees continuing education and adult basic education, including courses at the correctional facility in Clarinda.
Stanley started at Iowa Western in 1994 as executive director of economic development. He was in charge of administering the federal Job Training Partnership Act program of 1982 (which was repealed in 1998) and the Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training (260E) and Iowa Jobs Training (260F) programs in the area. He also oversaw the Small Business Development Center.
“The workforce programs, ever since I started, there’s just been declining funding,” he said.
Stanley’s staff has diminished from almost 20 to just a handful. Along with his office and administrative staff, he has one full-time trainer and contracts with several others as needed.
“Sometimes we may not have a certain resource, so we might bring someone in from (Des Moines Area Community College) or Western Iowa Tech (Community College) or Southwestern Community College. Sometimes the extra training talent we get is someone from the company.”
Training has continued but with less reliance on state and federal funding, Stanley said.
“Years ago, the funding was there to support that, and now we have to cash-flow all our programs,” he said.
The training has progressed from short-term projects to teach a specific skill to a small group of employees at a business to providing ongoing services, Stanley said.
“Now, our relationship with our employers is more of a strategic partnership, and our training could last for years,” he said.
The relationships extend beyond training to strategic planning with company officials, he said.
As far as economic development, working with companies considering building a plant or office in the area has changed, too, Stanley said.
“It used to be mainly about the site … and the developer would just assume the labor force would be there,” he said. “Now, the labor force is the number one issue by far.”
While it’s not unusual for workers’ skills to be somewhat different or lower than those needed at a new employer in the community, Stanley thinks the gap has gotten bigger.
“The skill sets needed are changing pretty rapidly,” he said.
Iowa needs more people to move into the state, but it also needs to “fully utilize technology to increase productivity,” Stanley said.
“As technology advances or there’s greater modernization of facilities, typically that means greater productivity from workers, and that means higher wages,” he said.
Stanley grew up in Shenandoah and got his interest in business from his dad, whom he described as an engineer and a savvy investor.
“Even though he was an engineer, he had a great head for business — and certainly for finance,” he said.
He attended South Dakota State University for three years before graduating from Northwest Missouri State University. He earned an MBA at Drake University, and saw himself becoming some kind of a consultant.
Stanley’s first job was working on economic development for Watonwan County in St. James, Minnesota. The description sounded like a consulting job, and he enjoyed it.
“I spent most of my time working with companies on strategy, business plans,” he said.
Stanley stayed in that position for four years before the opportunity opened up at Iowa Western.
“This job came up, and I think I enjoyed it right from the start,” he said. “I think community colleges are a neat environment, because you have a chance to do so many things.”
Stanley is looking forward to taking a break. Then, he plans to start a business, Skyline Commercial Capital LLC.
“I will promote financing to businesses of all types and from all sources using conventional and alternative financial sources,” he said. “I will also provide that for commercial real estate. I am looking forward to doing this. I think this really kind of marries up what I think I can do well with what I really enjoy.”
Stanley and his brother once owned a restaurant franchise, and his wife, Angela, a physical therapist, owned a practice for about 10 years that once included a group of 10 therapists, he said.
The couple has three children: son Mitchell, who will graduate from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in December; daughter Erin, who will be a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall; and son Trey, a senior at Glenwood High School.