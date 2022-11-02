STARS program highlighted, receives donation

Mia Laustrup, Program Director for the STARS Program, and Iowa West Initiative, was recently asked to present on the importance and impact of her program in the local community at the Iowa Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators annual conference.

The IASFAA holds their conference at a different city each year, choosing a local charity from that city to make a donation to. This year, the Board chose the STARS Program to be highlighted and made a generous donation of $1,282.

“I wish this program was around when I was in college,” Brandi Miller, the President of IASFAA, said. “As a single parent going through school, I could have benefited from the tools and support that this program offers.”

STARS scholarship program was created in 1997 and is an Iowa West Foundation initiative that supports nontraditional students who are parents and/or custodial grandparents who reside in Pottawattamie County and are pursuing a professional license or certificate, or an associate or bachelor’s degree at an accredited school, college or university.

The program is designed to remove financial barriers and provide a scholarship that can be utilized for direct and indirect expenses, including but not limited to tuition, fees, books, childcare and living expenses. STARS also provides programming that is intended to develop self-advocacy, personal and professional growth, and in return scholars become more self-reliant, positively impacting the Pottawattamie County higher education attainment rate, seeking their second credential and improving the quality of life of those families for generations.

IASFAA is made up of members with a variety of talents who are dedicated to advocating for students, financial aid and access to higher education.