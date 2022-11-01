State Auditor to open positions to candidates with two-year degrees

State Auditor Rob Sand held a news conference Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College to announce a hiring initiative to try to address a shortage of accountants.

Businesses and organizations across the country — including some in Iowa — are feeling the pinch of the shortage, a press release from Sand’s office stated. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are now 17% fewer Americans employed in accounting and auditing compared to 2019.

In recent years, baby-boomers in the profession have been retiring, Sand said.

“We don’t have enough people graduating with accounting degrees to fill all those positions,” he said.

The plan is to encourage auditing and accounting firms to hire candidates with associate degrees, instead of the bachelor’s degrees usually required.

“We are opening jobs in the Auditor’s Office at just around $60,000 for people with two-year degrees,” he said. “The two-year degree is very efficient, is more value-based. If you’re the kind of person who wants to do the job and get things done, then you’re the kind of person we want in our office.

The job description for a financial auditor on the state auditor’s website, after first saying a bachelor’s degree in accounting is required, states, “The Office of Auditor of State will consider any applicant that has graduated from a post-high school vocational/technical, business college or community college with a minimum of 20 semester hours (or its equivalent) in accounting.”

Iowa Western President Dan Kinney applauded Sand’s willingness to hire community college graduates.

“I appreciate you recognizing the quality faculty we have teaching the quality students we have,” he said.

Kinney said he thinks more businesses are recognizing the value of two-year degrees and shorter certificate programs.

Accounting students can qualify for the state’s Last-Dollar Scholarship, Sand said, “which means it’s an in-demand job and a good-paying job.”

The Last-Dollar Scholarship is intended to cover any gap between federal and state grants or scholarships and tuition and qualified fees, according to the Iowa College Aid website. It is open to students with a high school or equivalency diploma enrolled at least part-time in a qualified program of study, apply for all other available state and federal grants and scholarships and meet ongoing requirements. Programs that qualify include more than 70 available at Iowa’s community colleges.

In addition, the State Auditor’s Office will no longer require its accountants to live in one of the three cities where it has offices (Iowa City, Ames and Des Moines), after a one-year break-in period, Sand said.

“If we audit in almost every county in Iowa every year, why should we require them to live in our office communities?” he said.

Sand is also ending a requirement that employees continue to advance.

“What we’ve found is that we have forced too many people out of the office who simply liked what they were doing,” he said. “I think this is a good move to make for the state, and it’s good for community colleges.”

Sand was elected auditor in 2018 after serving as chief public corruption prosecutor in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for seven years. He is being challenged in the current election cycle by Republican Todd Halbur.