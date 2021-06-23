State awards Council Bluffs Schools $7M for planned Early Learning Center

The State of Iowa will invest $7 million to help Council Bluffs Community School District launch a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference Wednesday morning.
Workforce readiness is widely agreed to be a key issue right now in Iowa, Reynolds said. But long before students can learn job skills, they must be ready to start kindergarten and be successful in school. The Council Bluffs childcare and early learning program can help with that.
“It will prepare them to approach their education with confidence,” she said.
Part of the money will go toward construction of an Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G on the site of the former Tinley School building, which most recently housed Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. The building was vacated in 2017 because of a faulty boiler and other mechanical problems. The district will also use revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and private grants and donations.
“We are fortunate to have the confidence of Governor Reynolds as we prepare to implement universal preschool and demonstrate the effectiveness of high-quality early childhood programming on the kindergarten readiness of students,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “We look forward to being a model program that can be replicated in other Iowa school districts.”
The center is an effort to address ongoing needs for more childcare and preschool capacity in the community. The district is currently unable to serve all of the preschool-age children who qualify for its reduced-cost voluntary preschool program, Murillo said.
“We have 32 classrooms of preschool in 10 elementary buildings,” she said. “All of our buildings are full. We have a waiting list.”
Murillo estimated that 180 to 200 children who qualify do not have access to the program. The future Early Learning Center will extend that opportunity to almost 200 more students.
The school district serves about half of its incoming kindergartners in an all-day preschool program, according to a summary presented by Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann during the Board of Education meeting. About 25% attend a private preschool, and about 25% do not attend preschool.
The district hopes to have design work ready by early 2022 and complete construction by fall 2023, he said.