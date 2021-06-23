State awards Council Bluffs Schools $7M for planned Early Learning Center

The State of Iowa will invest $7 million to help Council Bluffs Community School District launch a Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Workforce readiness is widely agreed to be a key issue right now in Iowa, Reynolds said. But long before students can learn job skills, they must be ready to start kindergarten and be successful in school. The Council Bluffs childcare and early learning program can help with that.

“It will prepare them to approach their education with confidence,” she said.

Part of the money will go toward construction of an Early Learning Center at North Eighth Street and Avenue G on the site of the former Tinley School building, which most recently housed Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. The building was vacated in 2017 because of a faulty boiler and other mechanical problems. The district will also use revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax and private grants and donations.

