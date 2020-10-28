State, local results differ in annual Youth Straw Poll

Bloomer Elementary School, Kirn Middle School and Lewis Central Middle and High Schools also registered to participate.

Teachers at A.L. and T.J. said the straw poll was a good educational exercise.

“I think it’s a good idea to get students to think about voting and who they want in (office),” Loots said. “We’re trying to teach them that voting is important and that it’s important to know what you’re voting for. We’ll discuss these things in class. We just try to help them understand how they can be well informed so on Election Day they can make an informed decision.”

He also goes over requirements like registering again when you move, etc.

Bryan Pregon, Abraham Lincoln teacher for 23 years currently teaching government, agreed that the straw poll is “absolutely” a good educational tool. About 325 students voted at Abraham Lincoln, he said.

“We’ve done the straw poll for years, and we continue to participate and ask as a school for our students to have sort of a voice in what the Iowa school vote is,” he said.

“We’ve been discussing in my class a lot of political issues,” Pregon said.