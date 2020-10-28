State, local results differ in annual Youth Straw Poll

Thousands of students cast their votes in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s annual youth straw poll Tuesday, including hundreds in Council Bluffs.
Statewide, Republicans won the day. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence easily won re-election, garnering 56.8% of the vote, while former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris received 31.1%. Sen. Joni Ernest won 54.7% of the vote, compared to 36.4% for Theresa Greenfield. And former District 3 U.S. Rep. David Young defeated current U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, 48.2% to 46.1%.
At Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools, Democrats prevailed — and some long-shot candidates — most notably the ticker of musician Kanye West and Biblical life coach Michelle Tidball did better than one may have expected.
The local straw poll ballots focused on national races — president/vice president, U.S. Senate and U.S. representative for Congressional District 3. Results were as follows (some numbers have been rounded):
President/vice president:
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic) – AL, 143; TJ, 131;
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican) – AL, 117; TJ, 113
Kanye West/Michelle Tidball (no party) – AL, 46; TJ, 71
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker (Green) – AL, less than 1%; TJ, 9
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian) – AL, less than 1%; TJ, 6
Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr (Constitution Party of Iowa) – AL, less than 1%; TJ, 4
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard (no party) – AL, less than 1%; TJ, 3
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente/Darcy G. Richardson (Alliance Party) — AL, less than 1%; TJ, 2
Ricki Sue King/Dayna R. Chandler (Genealogy Know Your Family History) – AL, less than 1%; TJ, 0
U.S. Senate:
Theresa Greenfield (Democratic) – AL, 166; TJ, 149
Joni Ernst (Republican) – AL, 111; TJ, 108
Rick Stewart (Libertarian) – AL, 26; TJ, 36
Suzanne Herzog (no party) – AL, 23; TJ, 40
U.S. Representative:
Cindy Axne (Democratic) – AL, 159; TJ, 143
David Young (Republican) – AL, 124; TJ, 139
Bryan Jack Holder (Libertarian) – AL, 42; TJ, 53
All students at the high schools were invited to participate, although government students received more urging to do so, said Ryan Loots, who’s been at Thomas Jefferson since 2003 and currently teaches American government and concurrent enrollment government. Most participants voted during their advisement period, while some cast their ballots during government class.
Bloomer Elementary School, Kirn Middle School and Lewis Central Middle and High Schools also registered to participate.
Teachers at A.L. and T.J. said the straw poll was a good educational exercise.
“I think it’s a good idea to get students to think about voting and who they want in (office),” Loots said. “We’re trying to teach them that voting is important and that it’s important to know what you’re voting for. We’ll discuss these things in class. We just try to help them understand how they can be well informed so on Election Day they can make an informed decision.”
He also goes over requirements like registering again when you move, etc.
Bryan Pregon, Abraham Lincoln teacher for 23 years currently teaching government, agreed that the straw poll is “absolutely” a good educational tool. About 325 students voted at Abraham Lincoln, he said.
“We’ve done the straw poll for years, and we continue to participate and ask as a school for our students to have sort of a voice in what the Iowa school vote is,” he said.
“We’ve been discussing in my class a lot of political issues,” Pregon said.
Students are interested in many of the same issues adults are, he said — gun rights, abortion rights, LGBTQ+, immigration and health care.
At Thomas Jefferson 346 students voted, Loots said. The school has participated in the straw poll for at least a decade, he said. Students voted electronically.
“We turned the paper ballots into Google forms and sent them out,” he said.
Students’ political leanings often reflect those of their parents, Loots said, but even so, not all adults have students in high school, so it represents only a portion of adult voters.
“I wouldn’t call it all that accurate,” he said.
Pregon, too, was skeptical of election returns matching the straw poll results. For starters, he doesn’t think as many adults will vote for Kanye West and Michelle Tidball.
Presidential and congressional candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students, a press release from Pate’s office stated. The videos were available on the Elections 101 website [elections101.org/resource/videos] and on the Secretary of State’s Office YouTube page.
