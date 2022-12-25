State, local school districts struggle to regain enrollment lost in pandemic

Just over half of Iowa’s public school districts chalked up gains in enrollment this year, but overall state enrollment is still substantially lower than its pre-pandemic level.

Based on certified enrollment figures taken in October and revised by the Iowa Department of Education, 169 of the state’s 327 public school districts saw an increase from 2021 and 158 recorded a decrease, according to Iowa Department of Education records and analysis by the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Certified enrollment reflects extra weight given to students who require more services. It is this number, coupled with an allowable growth percentage set by the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds, that determines how much state aid districts receive the following school year.

Statewide, total enrollment reached 486,475.5 students — up 845.5 from 2021 but 3,618.9 short of the 490,094.4 racked up in 2019.

Both Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community school districts saw increases this year — Council Bluffs for the first time since before the pandemic — but neither has reached the enrollment level they recorded in 2019, according to a chart from the IASB.

Council Bluffs Community Schools’ student population reached 8,707.7 students in October — up 19.6 or 0.2% from October 2021 but 414.39 short of the 9,122.09 recorded in 2019.

Lewis Central’s enrollment grew to 2,655.6 students — up 28.5 or 1.1% from last year but 292.72 fewer than its 2019 level of 2,948.32.

Among 13 southwest Iowa school districts, enrollment was up from last year in four, and six were up from 2019 — before the pandemic. Logan-Magnolia Community Schools racked up an increase of 4.9% from last year — the largest of the bunch by percentage. Underwood had gained 74.7 students since 2019 — the largest three-year gain in raw numbers.

Below are this year’s enrollment figures compared to last year and 2019 for the 13 districts:

AHSTW — 792.6, up 27.3 (3.6%) from last year and 11.9 from its 2019 level of 780.7.

Fremont-Mills — 434.0, down 2.0 (0.5%) from last year and 30.1 from its 2019 level of 464.1.

Glenwood — 1,918.9, down 14.6 (0.8%) from last year and 11.6 from its 2019 level of 1,931.5.

Griswold — 447.8, down 8.9 (2%) from last year and 9.7 from its 2019 level of 457.5.

Hamburg — 226.0, down 1.0 (0.4%) from last year but 27 higher than 2019 level of 199.0.

Harlan — 1,375.3, up 23.7 (1.8%) from last year but down 8.9 from its 2019 level of 1,384.2.

Logan-Magnolia — 602.9, up 28.2 (4.9%) from last year and 30.8 from 2019 level of 572.1.

Missouri Valley — 762.6, down 9.7 (1.3%) from last year and 40.9 from 2019 level of 803.5.

Riverside — 716.2, up 22.0 (3.2%) from last year and 11.2 from 2019 level of 705.0.

Treynor — 575.2, down 16 (2.7%) from last year and 48.5 from 2019 level of 623.7.

Tri-Center — 656.1, down 11.0 (1.7%) from last year and 0.9 from 2019 level of 657.0.

Underwood — 764.7, down 0.5 (0.1%) from last year but up 74.7 from 2019 level of 690.0.

Woodbine — 466.0, down 12.4 (2.6%) from last year but up 11.9 from its 2019 level of 454.1.