State of Iowa to award grants for summer youth internship programs

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced a new round of funding that will soon be open to support Summer Youth Internship opportunities across Iowa.

A total of $379,000 will be available for Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants, which support the creation of internship programs for Iowa’s youth between the ages of 14 and 24 that help prepare them for high-demand careers in the workforce, according to a press release from Iowa Workforce Development.

The grants have helped support the summer internship program offered by Avenue Scholars Southwest Iowa (formerly known as CareerEdvantage), according to Executive Director Cara Cool Trede.

“Our organization was awarded this the past two summers — $25,000 in 2021 and $50,000 in 2022,” she said. “The funds were used to support over 100 students placed in paid summer internships throughout southwest Iowa.

“We were able to use a portion of the funding to reimburse business partners (of Avenue Scholars SWI) that hosted Avenue Scholars SWI students as interns,” Cool Trede said. “Another portion of the funds were provided to Avenue Scholars SWI students in internships to cover transportation-related costs.

“As for this coming summer, Avenue Scholars has some solidified businesses to host summer interns, and we are seeking others,” she said.

Applications for this year’s Summer Youth Internship Program Grants will be accepted on IowaGrants.gov beginning Jan. 16. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28 at noon.

“One of the most important steps we can take as a state is to support our youth with meaningful opportunities that prepare them for future employment in Iowa,” Reynolds said in the press release. “These grants not only help our youth by exposing them to high-demand careers, they focus that support on those who may already face barriers to employment. I encourage employers, nonprofits and eligible organizations to apply for this great opportunity.”

Eligible applicants for Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program include nonprofits, educational institutions, employers and community organizations. The target audience for participants includes high school youth who are at risk of not graduating, youth who are from low-income households, youth who are from communities underrepresented in the Iowa workforce or youth who otherwise face barriers to success and upward mobility in the labor market.

“Summer internships continue to be a valuable asset for our youth, as well as the employers and organizations that sponsor their workforce experience,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We continue to support unique ways to build Iowa’s pipeline. Offering this grant early in the year will help maximize opportunities for overall recruitment.”

Awarded funds may be used to support the following:

• Participant wages (minimum of $12/hour)

• Participant compensation as a result of completing the program

• Training resources (i.e., curriculum, internet access, software)

• Program supplies and materials (i.e., uniforms, computers, books, tools, consumable items; less than $5,000 per item)

• Direct transportation costs for participants and trainers

• Program coordination (i.e., wages for day-to-day staff who directly support program participants)

• Administrative costs (limited to 10%)

While not required, applicants are strongly encouraged to co-enroll Summer Youth Internship participants with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Youth Program in their local area.