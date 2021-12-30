State school profiles affected by pandemic, changes in scoring

The Iowa Department of Education released its annual Iowa School Performance Profiles this month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to compensate for its impact, it won’t directly align with past or future profiles.

Last year’s profiles were incomplete, since the state assessment was not given in spring 2020 due to school closures resulting from the U.S. outbreak of COVID-19. This year’s profiles show updated scores and ratings for all public schools based on how they performed on a set of accountability measures during the 2020-21 school year.

In addition, some one-year changes were made in how index scores are calculated to accommodate pandemic-related impacts to the data, such as reducing the weight of the Growth measures and increasing the weight of the Proficiency measure to compensate. Since 2019-20 test data is not available, actual year-to-year growth is unknown. Growth was estimated using 2017-2018, 2018-19 and 2020-21 data and a skip-year methodology. Due to the missing 2019-20 data, fourth-graders are not included in the growth measure in 2020-21.

The profile data are helpful but not for comparing different years, Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost said.

“As we will always consider the profile data to help guide and inform our instruction, it is not accurate or appropriate to view this as longitudinal data,” he said via email. “There are so many variables in play, including factors associated with a year of no testing. Most importantly, these measures compare different sets of students without providing the actual individual growth data. (That, of course, is not because of the pandemic.) Therefore, it’s invalid, at best, to draw longitudinal conclusions.”

Between 2019 (the last time the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress was administered) and 2021, the number of schools in the Exceptional category decreased by six, and the number of schools in the High Performing category decreased by 26, according to a profile summary. Conversely, the number of schools in the Needs Improvement and Priority categories (the lowest two categories) increased by seven and 21, respectively.

In Council Bluffs Community School District, all but three schools dropped at least one category — most from Commendable to Acceptable. The three that held steady were Abraham Lincoln High School, Bloomer Elementary and Hoover Elementary. Hoover maintained its standing as a High-Performing school. Four schools — Carter Lake Elementary, Edison Elementary, Thomas Jefferson High School and Wilson Middle School — slipped from Acceptable to Needs Improvement, and Longfellow Elementary slid from Commendable to Needs Improvement.

The district’s four-year graduation rate has slipped a few percentage points over the last four years, going from 88.42% in 2018 to 85.51% in 2021. The five-year graduation rate has been pretty consistent, edging down from 90.03% for 2018 to 89.78% for 2021. Graduation rates are based on the classes of 2019 for five-year rates and 2020 for four-year rates.

In Lewis Central Community School District, the high school slipped from High Performing to Commendable, but Kreft Primary School, Titan Hill Intermediate and Lewis Central Middle School maintained their categories from 2020, which were Acceptable, Acceptable and Commendable, respectively.

Lewis Central’s graduation rates have improved over the period, with its four-year rate climbing from 93.36% to 97.83%, and its five-year rate rising from 94.07% to 96.71%. Both rates are well above the state averages, which are 91.81% for four-year and 93.79% for five-year.

Because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the profile probably reflects “unfinished learning” for many students, Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

“Most likely, the interrupted learning of 2020 and 2021 caused by the pandemic impacted student achievement and the Profile rankings,” she said.

While performance scores and rankings have been updated, no new schools have been identified for additional support and improvement. The U.S. Department of Education waived this requirement for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools previously designated for additional support will continue with those designations.

“Having a hold-harmless year will give schools additional time post-pandemic to implement school improvement plans and improve student achievement,” Murillo said.

Average results from the 2021 ISASP are included, but students who took the test online in an unproctored environment are not included (3.4% of all tested students statewide took the ISASP remotely). These students are also excluded from proficiency data. While assessment participation was high (97.0% in ELA, 97.6% in math), schools with lower participation rates and/or higher rates of remote testing may have results that do not reflect the performance of all of their students. However, remote testers are included in the participation rate.

The data for postsecondary readiness — ACT/SAT participation and success, college-level coursework, CTE concentrator and composite — are lagged, as always. Data for the Class of 2020 are displayed.

Attendance data for 2019-20 are displayed. Most students were in school fewer than 130 days of the typical 180-day school year.

Participation by English learners in the spring 2021 ELPA21 was lower than normal because of COVID-19 (93.1% of English learners took the ELPA21 in spring 2021).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.