Story and photos: After-hours tour reveals the results of Kirn renovation

“They’re nice, and they’re spaced out,” she said. “I think the upstairs is cool.”

One of the school’s two gyms will also serve as a cafeteria and auditorium, with fold-out chairs with seatbacks.

The band now has a much larger rehearsal space, as the bandroom is in the former auditorium, which has been fitted with acoustical panels to help control the sound level.

The new vocal room is also more spacious than the old one and has acoustical tile. A director’s desk has been built with plexiglass around it to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Each grade has its own area with its own color scheme. The eighth-grade pod, which is blue, is divided between two floors of a two-story addition. Each grade also has a learning commons area with more casual furniture, a large-screen computer monitor and, in some cases, giant white boards mounted on the wall. The eighth-grade commons is furnished with a curved bar with chairs, as well as some round tables and chairs. All learning commons areas include grade-level literature on rows of portable bookcases.

“They have access to those every day, not just once a week when they go to the library,” Murillo said. “(Teachers) can pull these (bookcases) into their classrooms.”