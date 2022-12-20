Student, family advocate builds connections, finds solutions

Council Bluffs Community School District recognized Sarah Rief as Support Staff Member of the Month this fall.

She is a student and family advocate at Carter Lake Elementary School.

Rief works with school counselors, a behavior specialist, the principal and the school administrative manager to help families get the food, clothing, medical care and mental health care they need through referrals to community resources. She and the counselors provide a safe place for students, and a couple students eat breakfast or lunch with her, she said.

“I’m just kind of a presence in the building,” she said. “I will go into classrooms, if I’m needed.”

Normally, however, students come to Rief, rather than her going to them.

“We have a great team,” she said. “There’s a group of five of us who really work closely with teachers. I’m lucky to be on this team of wonderful women.”

Rief started out as a paraeducator for the district about 11 years ago. She earned a psychology degree and worked as a behavior management specialist for about eight years. She is in her 10th year with the district, not counting one year away.

The reward is “seeing kids grow, not only academically but socially and emotionally,” she said. “It’s incredible sometimes the growth you see in a year.”

The person who nominated Rief said she works hard to build connections with students, parents and staff and supports them.

“She is always there to help when needed and does it with a positive attitude,” her nominator said. “If she doesn’t have the resources someone needs, she will find it no matter what. She is great at finding solutions in difficult situations.”

The person also said she helps create a “warm and positive vibe” in the building.

“When she enters the rooms, everyone is always excited to see her and give her hugs.”

Rief’s career had its roots in her involvement as a parent.

“When my kids were little, I volunteered in the schools and felt like I’d found my place …” she said.

Her children are now ages 19, 17 and 15.