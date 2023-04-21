Entrepreneurship is percolating at Treynor High School.

FBLA members and business students successfully launched a coffee shop in Room 110 under the guidance of FBLA sponsor and business teacher Jodi Behrendt.

The shop, known as the Cardinal Café, opened in the former classroom in late January with the help of start-up funds from a Regional Planning Partnership grant and is now open before school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and after school on Wednesdays, she said. The shop — which has fans among the school’s administrators, teachers, staff members and students — offers latte and iced coffee with hazelnut, mocha, white chocolate, vanilla, peppermint and caramel flavoring, as well as smoothies and lemonade with added fruit flavors.

Behrendt was looking for a project that would give students an opportunity to work on their workplace readiness skills and saw this as a good framework for that.

“I went and visited a couple Omaha schools that had coffee shops,” she said. “It was my first year with FBLA, so I applied for an RPP grant. The high school students made a video, and I interviewed for it.”

The grant came through in November, and they purchased supplies in December, Behrendt said. About 13 students take turns working in the shop — some more than others. Among the more dedicated baristas are seniors Whitley Tiarks and Sydne Dotson, both of whom happened to be working Wednesday afternoon.

“Whitley and Sydne really helped get it up and going, and they’re my best workers — so I’m going to be sad to see them go,” she said.

Sydne already had experience working at a Scooters shop but feels the Cardinal Café experience is helping her further develop her skills.

“We’re learning about interacting with people, communication, team building, cooperation, employability and money handling,” she said.

Both of them feel it’s valuable experience, even though neither plans to go into business. Sydne wants to become an emergency medical technician and Whitley is interested in psychology — although she can relate to running a small business because her dad used to have a flower shop.

“I’ll be working with and encountering people,” Sydne said. “That’ll help me with my communication skills and dealing with stress.”

Whitley said it helps her learn to make connections with people and solve problems.

“I know sometimes we get backed up and only have two people working,” she said.

Behrendt thinks it is even more relevant for students who are interested in business.

“I think next year I’m going to integrate it more into my entrepreneurship and marketing classes,” she said.