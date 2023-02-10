Lewis Central High School brought college and business representatives to the school Thursday to share information about career options with students at the school’s Trade Exploration Day.

Attendees included Lewis Central students and others bused in from other schools.

Iowa Western Community College, Metropolitan Community College, Nebraska Methodist College and Wayne State College were among schools with exhibit booths, along with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, HGM Associates, Conductix-Wampfler, the City of Council Bluffs, Advance Southwest Iowa Corp. FedEx, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. and other businesses and several branches of the U.S. military.

“I think the (Trade Exploration Day) is a very good idea for students, if they don’t know what they’re doing yet,” said Jadyn Clausen, a senior at LCHS.

Exhibitors showed there are many opportunities for people preparing to pursue a career.

“We have all kinds of jobs open right now,” said Kristin Burns, community outreach recruiter for Jennie Edmundson. Opportunities range from nurse aides to dietary aides, nurses and others. Those interested in studying nursing can find programs at Iowa Western, Metro, Nebraska Methodist, UNMC and other area schools, she said. A student can become an LPN in two years or continue and become a registered nurse in four years.

There continues to be a strong demand for nurses, Burns said.

“We’re in a huge shortage, with COVID and everything that went with that, but I don’t see that ever stopping,” she said. “We’ll always need nurses.”

HVAC/R technicians are also in demand, according to Robert Ulveling, an instructor at Iowa Western, which offers a one-year program in HVAC/R technology.

“I have full classes,” he said. “I’ve got 25 students for one of my classes, most around 20 to 21.”

Students who complete the program are ready to work with furnaces, air conditioners, boilers and various kinds of ventilators and refrigeration units, Ulveling said. The college helps connect students with internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

“Iowa Western puts them in touch with businesses that want to take them on,” he said. “I worked in the field for 30-plus years, so I know a lot of the businesses.”

The HVAC/R Maintenance track is one of many at Iowa Western that is included in Iowa’s Education 2 Employment program, which provides free tuition assistance to help Iowans grow their career skills and further their education. Recipients must be 18, live in Iowa, have a high school diploma and qualify based on their household income, family size and skill level. Eligible programs fall into the health, manufacturing/logistics, IT/business and education fields.

Aviation technology is another field that has taken off in recent years. Iowa Western currently has 27 first-year students and a total of about 40, according to Todd LeMense, admissions advisor for aviation maintenance technology.

The college has expanded and upgraded its program since receiving a $475,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration about a year ago, according to Dylan Driscoll, chair of the aviation program.

“We completely retooled, got all new tools,” he said. “It’s a really exciting time, and the demand for mechanics has never been higher. We’ve come a long, long way in the eight years I’ve been here.”

HGM Associates Architectural and Engineering Services also had a booth at the event. While becoming an architect requires a college degree and licensure, the company has entry-level positions that do not, according to Matt O’Reilly. A candidate can land a job as a surveyor with a high school diploma, and a CAD technician usually requires only a two-year degree, he said.

Students can now train for a commercial driver’s license at Iowa Western in just five weeks, according to Amanda Oloff, pathway navigator at Iowa Western. There’s a “terrible shortage” of drivers, she said.

“It’s a combination of classroom, simulation and, of course, driving as well,” she said.

The course and falls into the fields approved for Education 2 Employment assistance.

“There’s local jobs, but if you want to get out and see the country, you can do that, too,” said instructor Brad Carman.

The program has been busy, though not full, since it was launched last fall, Carman said.

“It’s been a steady stream of students,” he said.

FedEx also had a booth, and a company official said they anticipate hiring a lot of people this summer. The company offers tuition assistance — even if you’re studying for something other than logistics — and has benefits available to employees working as few as 20 hours a week.

Those with a sense of adventure who want to start their own business can find help at Advance Southwest Iowa Corp., said Niki Ferguson, who staffed its booth. The organization assists entrepreneurs as they prepare for their launch.