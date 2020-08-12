Students learn about teamwork at SWI Leadership Academy

Among the activities at the stations were the following:

Swamp crossing — Students get to the end of a course as fast as possible by hopping from one (fake) lily pad to another.

St. Albert student Joseph Marar, a member of the Crazy Lamas group, liked this station best.

“It was fun, and we were trying to get to the end as fast as possible,” he said.

Insanity — Each student has a hoop laying on the ground. On cue, they try to pick up 80 balls, one at a time, and put them inside their hoop while all the others are trying to put them in their hoops.

After Ready Freddie team members ran back and forth repeatedly stealing balls from other students’ hoops with no one able to garner a majority of them, the group leader stopped them to emphasize that they needed to be strategic and work as a team. Finally, Lewis Central student Hanna Ferguson suggested group members stack their hoops on top of each other and put all the balls inside.

“I just thought if everyone won, it would be better than if just one person won,” she said afterward.

Water bucket — Students try to fill up the bucket with water despite holes in the bottom.