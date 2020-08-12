Students learn about teamwork at SWI Leadership Academy

Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy kicked off Tuesday at St. Albert Catholic Schools.
One hundred and two students soon to enter eighth grade at Kirn, Wilson, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Treynor Middle Schools are participating this year.
“I’m really glad we went ahead with it,” Director Deb Masker said. “The kids were so desperate to see each other. They’re excited to be here.”
This year’s protocol has been designed to include safety measures, Masker said. All students and teachers have their temperatures taken as they arrive, and everyone is required to wear a face covering. And everyone uses hand sanitizer frequently, thanks to sanitizer provided by Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The four-day program began with an emphasis on teamwork, Masker said.
“They’re learning about what it means to form a team,” she said.
After eating lunch outside, students had an activity Masker called a coping course. The 10-student base groups went through 10 stations positioned around St. Albert’s football practice field, with one group at each station at a time. Activities at each station incorporated challenges in problem solving, team building and teamwork, among others.
Afterwards, Kirn student Cooper Haddix said he had learned to be ready to listen if someone else seems ready to lead.
Among the activities at the stations were the following:
Swamp crossing — Students get to the end of a course as fast as possible by hopping from one (fake) lily pad to another.
St. Albert student Joseph Marar, a member of the Crazy Lamas group, liked this station best.
“It was fun, and we were trying to get to the end as fast as possible,” he said.
Insanity — Each student has a hoop laying on the ground. On cue, they try to pick up 80 balls, one at a time, and put them inside their hoop while all the others are trying to put them in their hoops.
After Ready Freddie team members ran back and forth repeatedly stealing balls from other students’ hoops with no one able to garner a majority of them, the group leader stopped them to emphasize that they needed to be strategic and work as a team. Finally, Lewis Central student Hanna Ferguson suggested group members stack their hoops on top of each other and put all the balls inside.
“I just thought if everyone won, it would be better than if just one person won,” she said afterward.
Water bucket — Students try to fill up the bucket with water despite holes in the bottom.
Kirn student Lina Cain said this was her favorite challenge.
“We worked together as a team,” she said. “Eventually, we figured out to have somebody get in the bucket so it covered up the holes.”
A team member volunteered to sit in the bucket and accept getting wet, Lina said.
The academy continues through Friday with more daytime activities at St. Albert.
