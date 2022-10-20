Study: Iowa Western Community College had $176M impact in 2019-20

Iowa Western Community College had an economic impact of $176.3 million on its service area during the 2019-20 fiscal year and generated a return on investment for students and taxpayers, according to a study released by Emsi Burning Glass, Iowa Western and the Community Colleges of Iowa.

The total impact — which includes spending of $33.8 million for college operations, $2.1 million for construction, $11.6 million by students and $128.9 million by alumni — supported 2,798 jobs in the college’s seven-county territory, or one out of every 32 jobs, according to the study.

“The results of this economic impact study truly highlighted the value of community colleges across the state,” said Iowa Western President Dan Kinney. “Looking at the regional data for Southwest Iowa, our college is a key contributor to the economic engine of all of the communities that we serve. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing quality educational opportunities for residents throughout southwest Iowa.”

Iowa Western operations included spending $31.6 million through its payroll of 763 employees and $23.6 million on the purchase of supplies and professional services for a net impact of $33.8 million, as stated above.

In the meantime, college instructors were educating 8,978 credit students and 7,740 non-credit students.

The study’s economic impact numbers do not include spending generated by special events, such as the NJCAA National Wrestling Championships the college has hosted for seven years, performances at the Arts Center, concerts promoted by KIWR-FM “The River” and held at the Westfair amphitheater or a Rural Community College Alliance conference Iowa Western hosted that drew more than 150 presidents and staff, among other things. Those events also have an impact, according to college officials.

The study also found that Iowa Western Community College is a good investment for students and taxpayers. Results of the analysis by Emsi Glass Burner again reflect fiscal year 2019-20.

Students gained a return of $6.70 in future earnings for every dollar spent on their education at Iowa Western, according to the study. After earning their associates degrees from IWCC, students will see an additional $8,300 per year compared to those with a high school diploma in Iowa.

As far as taxpayers are concerned, for every $1 of public money spent investing in the college, taxpayers will gain $1.70 in added tax revenue and public sector savings.

The results from this joint report demonstrate Iowa Western’s attractiveness as an investment for students with higher rates of return than alternative investment opportunities, the study concluded. Similarly, the college expands the state economy and creates a wide range of positive social benefits that accrue to taxpayers and society in general within Iowa.