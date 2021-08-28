Summer programs make strong return after virtual year

“This summer was really to try to help students with new needs they had,” Gates said.

For example, an hour of math was added to the daily lessons, and interventionists offered help with math and reading, she said. Partners for afternoon electives included Sanders ATA Martial Arts, Joslyn Art Museum, Lauritzen Gardens, Fontenelle Forest, Hy-Vee, The Rose Theater and Hitchcock Nature Center.

The district purchased 1,771 books through the Kids Read Now program, which mailed them directly to students’ homes. Students were able to choose the books they wanted from a list provided by the district.

Fifth-graders created their own salsa “business” in a five-day unit with produce from CreekTop Gardens and help from the Kitchen Council. Other partners included The 712 Initiative, Chef Around the Block and Big Muddy Urban Farm. Community members did a taste test on the last day of the project.