Support Staff Member of the Year: Petersen an important part of team at Hoover

Prior to joining the school district, Petersen worked as a commercial property accountant and manager in Omaha for eight years. She has also worked as a lease administrator and as a project manager at Gateway Computers in North Sioux City, South Dakota, when the company was based there.

She moved to Underwood about 17 years ago.

Despite her business background, Petersen was glad to put her skills to use for the school district.

“I have always been interested in working with a school,” she said.

Petersen first came to the district as a part-time teen pregnancy navigator. In December 2013, she began training for a SAM position and was able to move into one at Hoover the following semester.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to work with kids and make a difference in their lives,” she said.

Petersen was grateful to have the opportunity, she said.

“There’s not very many careers where you can say that,” she said. “I see people every day who take that opportunity very seriously.”

Petersen and her husband, Keith, have five adult children and nine grandchildren, she said. Three of their children live in the area, and the other two live in the Sioux City area.

