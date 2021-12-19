Survey, union president speak to social-emotional side of school after survey results released

Council Bluffs elementary students are more likely to say they like school and know a caring adult staff member than secondary students, according to results from a survey.

School officials get a reading on students’ perceptions of themselves, school and school staff with the Panorama Social and Emotional Learning survey. Students in third through 12th grades take the survey in the fall and spring each year, said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, during a presentation to the Board of Education on Tuesday.

“We’re really feeling like this is our baseline year,” he said. “Before, we weren’t using SEL curriculum.”

The survey is used to measure three data points that help to determine whether the district is meeting its goal of ensuring that each student is supported and connected, Hamilton said. By 2024, the district hopes to reach the following goals:

80% of students will report a positive self-perception of social and emotional competencies

85% of students will report that they like school

100% of students will have at least one caring adult at their school

The survey used for students in third through fifth grades measures their perception of their emotion regulation, grit, growth mindset, self-efficacy, self-management and social awareness. The sixth- through 12th-grade survey measures the same competencies plus social perspective-taking, which is the extent to which students consider the perspective of their teachers. The goal is for 80% of students to average a 4.0 on all competencies by 2024.

“The important thing about this is, we know how each student answered this survey,” Hamilton said.

Third- through fifth-graders received an average competency of 3.3 on Emotion Regulation — the same as the national average, he said. They received a 3.5 on grit (below average), 3.6 on growth mindset (above average), 3.4 on self-efficacy (below average), 3.8 on self-management (below average) and 3.8 on social awareness (average).

Sixth- through 12th-graders also received a 3.3 on emotion regulation (average) and received a 3.3 on grit (below average), 3.4 on growth mindset (below average), a 3.2 on self-efficacy (below average), 3.8 on self-management (below average) and a 3.5 on social awareness (below average). On social perspective-taking, they averaged 3.3 (average).

In addition to the SEL questions, students were also asked if they liked school and if they had a staff member in the building who cared about them. The survey showed that the percentage of students who indicated they liked school was 83% for grades 3-5 and 74% for grades 6-12. The percentage of students who thought they had a caring adult at their school was 93% for grades 3-5 and 83% for grades 6-12.

Once schools receive their results, they are able to identify students that may need extra support, Hamilton said. Results go to building principals, who have the discretion to share them with counselors and other staff. School staff will work to engage students and build relationships with those individuals, he said. Student results will also be shared with parents.

“We know if we want to reach our goal of every student graduating with a diploma and a second credential, we have to reach the whole child,” Hamilton said.

Of course, there are also social and emotional dimensions to what staff members experience at school. Bob Hansen, longtime teacher and president of the Communication Workers of America unit that includes some of the school district’s employees, reminded board members of that during Tuesday’s meeting.

Hansen said staff members are under added stress because of the pandemic and because of student behavior and staff shortages, which have been worsened by the pandemic.

“I think the administration does understand,” he said. “I had a conversation with (Superintendent) Dr. (Vickie) Murillo earlier.”

Hansen suggested having occasional early dismissals to give teachers more work time.

