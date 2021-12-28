SWI band directors to march in band of bandleaders in 2022 Rose Parade

Some southwest Iowa musicians will be marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day, but it’s not who you might expect.

Treynor Community Schools band director and percussionist Jeff Schoening and Abraham Lincoln High School band director and trumpeter Taylor Matuszeski will be marching — and playing — with the event’s first-ever “marching band of band directors,” with colleagues from schools across the country.

“I’ll be proud to represent my school and our community,” Matuszeski said. “It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

A custom-designed animated float will lead the band in the event in Pasadena, California. The theme of the float will be “We teach music. We teach life,” according to a press release from Saluting America’s Band Directors, a project of the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation of Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize the work of the late Mike Sewell, a band director in the central Ohio area for more than 38 years.

“The extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors are well known to their students, to parents and to school teachers and administrators,” the press release stated. “Students’ lives in particular are positively changed by a motivational leader who taught, inspired and mentored them.”

The band of bandleaders will play “Seventy-Six Trombones” by Iowan Meredith Willson, “Strike Up the Band” by George Gershwin, Sousa’s original arrangement of “Stars and Stripes Forever” and big band hit “Sing, Sing, Sing,” by Louie Prima, Schoening said. Instead of wearing their school colors, directors are to wear a band uniform consisting of gray slacks, a white shirt, blue blazer and red tie. The parade will be televised from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on ABC, NBC and other channels. The float and band will be parade entries No. 58 and 59 and are expected to appear during the second hour of the parade, he said.

In another connection between the two band directors, Matuszeski student-taught under Schoening’s tutelage.

“He was well respected in the area for having a balanced program — and around the state,” Matuszeski said. “He also is a percussionist, and that is not a strength of mine.”

Schoening was one of two band directors former AL band director Terry Hanzlik had recommended as supervising teachers, he said.

“We’ve been great friends,” Matuszeski said. “We speak regularly, and he’s one of the first people I call if I have a question.”

Schoening also spoke well of Matuszeski.

“Taylor has an (engaging) way to connect with kids,” he said. “When he was student-teaching here, it was like he had been here for a few years. He’s really an outstanding teacher.” Since then, “he’s been a good friend and colleague. We work with each other’s bands.”

Saluting America’s Band Directors sent emails to band directors about the Rose Parade opportunity, Matuszeski said.

“I actually deleted the email,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m in Iowa — who’s going to want me?’ A couple weeks later, (Schoening) mentioned the email. He said, ‘Let’s put our names in the hat and see what happens.’”

Schoening had talked about it with friend and colleague Pam DeBoer, middle school band director in Ottumwa, who will also be marching in the parade.

“I figured at my age, it was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to scratch something off my bucket list,” he said. “I was talking to Pam one day, and she mentioned she had heard about the event. That was something she always wanted to do to scratch off her bucket list, too.”

Schoening is in his 34th year as 5-12 band director at Treynor Community Schools, according to biographical materials. The program currently has more than 200 participants.

The Treynor music department stresses a balanced program in the areas of marching, jazz, concert and solo and ensemble performances. Treynor bands have received consistent Division I ratings since 1990 at Iowa High School Music Association festivals. The Cardinal Marching Band was named top overall band in all classes at the 1997, 2007, 2016 and 2017 Loess Hills Fieldfest in Glenwood. Treynor jazz bands have competed in the Iowa Jazz Championships for 29 straight years, with first-place finishes in 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2010.

Schoening served as a drumline instructor for the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band, a 200-member group auditioned and selected every two years to perform at bowl parades for 25 years, his bio stated. He has also made two trips to Europe as Southwest District advisor for Iowa’s Ambassadors of Music. He is an active clinician, judge and private instructor in southwest Iowa. In 2008, he was selected as one of two recipients of the first annual Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award.

He has been active in the Iowa Bandmasters Association on both district and statewide levels. He is a past president of Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association and served on the IBA Mentorship Committee for three years. He was also a negotiator for the Treynor Education Association for 27 years.

Before coming to Treynor, Schoening taught for four years in Ponca, Nebraska. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at Morningside College for four years, teaching percussion pedagogy and private percussion lessons. He is a 1980 graduate of Lewis Central High School and a 1984 graduate of Morningside.

Schoening and his wife, Patty, have two sons and three grandsons.

Matuszeski is in his third year as director of bands at Abraham Lincoln, biographical materials stated. He directs the two concert bands, two jazz bands, pep band and Marching Lynx and teaches Advanced Placement Music Theory. Under his direction, the concert, marching and jazz bands have maintained a tradition of excellence by receiving consistent Iowa High School Music Association Division 1 ratings since 1999. Each year, he has students accepted as honor band members of Iowa All State, Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association, Iowa Western Community College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, University of Nebraska at Lincoln and University of Iowa Honor Bands.

Most recently, Council Bluffs was recognized as one of the National Association of Music Merchants’ Best Communities for Music Education for 2020 and 2021.

In the spring, Matuszeski will host the 25th Annual Bluffs Jazz Festival, his bio stated. In June 2022, AL Bands will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to immerse themselves in the national music scene, learn about our country’s music history and record the AL fight song and Star Spangled Banner in the professional recording studio, Sound Kitchen.

He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s in trumpet performance and music education in 2015 and began his teaching career at Red Oak High School. In 2018, he was appointed director of bands at Abraham Lincoln, where he had graduated in 2010. Matuszeski is a member of the Iowa Bandmasters Association and Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association.

Complete details on the project are available on the Saluting America’s Band Directors website, BandDirectorSalute.org.

