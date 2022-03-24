SWI high school students check out options at Sophomore Career Forum

Almost 350 high school sophomores from eight southwest Iowa school districts attended a career fair Thursday at Iowa Western Community College. The event was organized by college admissions and the Intermediary Network program.

School districts included Audubon, Fremont-Mills, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood and Whiting.

Students could choose three sessions from 17 different fields, with each lasting about 20 minutes. Most were held in Stuart or Dodge Hall, and one was held in Fremont Hall.

Nyssa Greer, director of admissions at Iowa Western, and Natalie Harris, Intermediary Network director, spearheaded the event and spoke to students during an opening presentation and closing remarks.

Fields included health, agriculture, arts, trucking, culinary arts, dental health, education and training, information technology, law enforcement/public safety, manufacturing, math/science, human services, trades and transportation.

Jason Tedrick, lead architect at Principal Financial Group, led sessions on information technology. He designs IT systems that do what the company needs them to do.

“Our people develop applications, not buildings,” he said.

He divided IT careers into three categories: development, such as writing code and integration of technology into work processes; infrastructure, such as hardware, operating systems and network design and support; and security, including access management and integrity of environment. Broader functions include tech management and innovation, strategy and architecture.

“Technology is in almost everything we do … we don’t have enough people to do all of it,” Tedrick said. “The demand is high, and the supply is low.”

Cloud computing, cybersecurity and data are going to be big in the future, Tedrick said. Companies want more and more data so they can anticipate what users and/or consumers want, he said.

More virtual reality apps are being developed because of growing interest in that, he said. Virtual reality apps can allow investigators to create an animation of a traffic accident, for example.

Web designs are continuing to evolve as more are customized for mobile devices.

“If you get into (information technology), you are going to be a lifelong learner, because technology is always changing,” Tedrick said.

Ryan Lewon, a recruiter for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, led sessions on allied health professions.

Allied health occupations include surgical technologist, respiratory therapist, radiological technologist, physician’s assistant, physical therapist, occupational therapist, ultrasound technician, medical assistant, athletic trainer and related work areas.

Jennie employs more than 400 full-time team members, 160 part-time workers and 170 physicians, Lewon said. The hospital looks for employees that are patient-centered, respectful of others, striving for excellence and ready to practice good teamwork.

“Right now, we have 130 positions open, which is way high,” he said. “Usually, it’s about 40.”

Some of the openings are the result of the hospital growing, while others were vacated by employees who left because of the pandemic, Lewon said, although Jennie did offer retention bonuses.

“I don’t think they’re going to our competitors,” he said. “I think they’re leaving the field.”

Chris Blake, director of Trivium Life Services’ Center of Excellence, talked about human services. Trivium works to empower people with intellectual disabilities, chronic mental illness or brain damage, she said.

“We want people to be able to live their best life in their home,” she said.

Trivium offers long-term support (not caregiving), behavioral health and substance abuse treatment, domestic violence counseling and an employee assistance program, Blake said.

Positions include residential coach, employment services coach, LINKS coach (day habilitation program), administrative assistant, payee specialist, finance specialist, service authorization specialist, storyteller and acquisition and engagement specialist. The first three are good entry-level jobs, she said, and start at $15.50 per hour plus benefits. Trivium is currently offering a $2,000 hiring bonus.

