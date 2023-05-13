Sixty-five juniors and seniors from 13 southwest Iowa high schools got a closer look at the legal system during a Federal Judiciary Youth Summit Friday at the Council Bluffs Federal Courthouse.

The Council Bluffs courthouse is one of three for the Southern District of Iowa, with the others located in Des Moines and Davenport.

The event at the facility, which opened 18 months ago, featured U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and the Honorable Chief Judge Stephanie Rose of the Southern District of Iowa. Grassley talked about the process of selecting candidates for federal judgeships, and Rose traced her career path and answered questions about legal issues.

When the president is preparing to nominate a federal judge, the senators from the state where they will serve traditionally suggest a candidate, Grassley said. He said when Iowa’s other senator was Tom Harkin, a Democrat, they had an agreement that the senator with the same party affiliation as the president would suggest a candidate. So when Clinton was president, Harkin suggested candidates, and when Reagan was president, Grassley did.

“That system worked very very well,” he said. “There was absolutely no partisanship.”

Now, the state has a five-member commission that suggests three possible candidates, and Iowa’s senators — currently Grassley and Republican Joni Ernst — pick one to relay to the president. The president is not required to nominate that person but often considers them along with a few other candidates.

When the president decides on a candidate, a “blue slip” is given to the two senators from the state of the jurisdiction, and they sign to indicate their approval. If the slip is not signed by both senators, the president generally nominates a different candidate but is not required to.

Once the president makes a nomination, the matter goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Grassley currently serves on. The committee asks the nominee to fill out a questionnaire, and the FBI does a background check. Generally, each committee member interviews the person individually. After that, the chairman — currently Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois — schedules a vote, giving members at least a week’s notice. If the committee approves the nomination, it goes to the full Senate, where the nominee must be confirmed in order to serve. This is true for all federal judges — not just Supreme Court justices.

“Most candidates, if they get to the floor of the Senate, are confirmed,” Grassley said.

Rose was nominated for district judge for the Southern District of Iowa on Feb. 12, 2012. It was the culmination of what she had seen as an unlikely journey. She grew up in Mason City sharing her parents with a series of foster children.

“I saw a lot of foster children come in and out of the system,” she said. “I could see, even as a child, problems in the system, and I decided when I grew up I was going to reform the foster care system.”

Rose attended law school and worked on cases involving the child welfare system. Now, she could have an impact on the lives of foster children. But the cases she heard that involved horrible things being done to children were tearing her up. She decided she couldn’t do that full time.

She landed an internship at the U.S. Attorney’s office and decided that was something she could do, once she got enough experience. As her internship was winding down, the office received a grant to hire more attorneys to prosecute cases involving methamphetamine, and she got one of the positions.

After some years in that position, an Iowa lawyer asked Rose to apply for U.S. Attorney. She resisted, figuring she wouldn’t have a chance, anyway. After all, she hadn’t gone to an Ivy League school and had no political connections. But then they asked again — and again. Finally, she did, and was offered a job as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. She was the first woman to serve in that position.

A few years later when a judge for the Southern District of Iowa retired, Rose got another call and was equally skeptical about being a candidate for the judgeship. But when she was asked to interview with President Barack Obama, she realized she did have a chance.

Rose was the first women appointed to the bench in the Southern District of Iowa and the youngest federal judge in the country.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate,” she said. “I worked hard to make the people who took a chance on me proud.”

While judges are given laws and the facts of a case — as seen by the attorneys representing each side — judges are left to interpret both, Rose said.

“All judges are made up of their life experiences — which is why diversity on the bench is so important,” she said. “The kinds of cases that really tear me up are cases where the defendant was in foster care. The vast majority of criminal defendants we see have suffered some kind of trauma or abuse.”

Rose said she sees a lot of cases that involve child pornography, child abuse and/or sex trafficking. A student asked how sex trafficking could be stopped.

“I wish there was an easy answer,” Rose said. “But I think there are things we can do to reduce it. There’s a whole lot of sex trafficking at rest stops and truck stops in Iowa. We have to stop tolerating internet sex.”

Rose asked people to be aware of their surroundings and, if they see someone who looks like they’ve been abused, ask them if they need help.

Rose recalled a wage discrimination case she had adjudicated. Women working at a factory were getting paid less than men for the same kind of work. The defense tried to justify it by saying the women hadn’t asked for raises.

“You can’t pay women less just because they accept it,” she said.

That was her ruling, and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed it, Rose said.

“That was one I was really proud of,” she said.

Internships are valuable, when it comes to starting a career, Rose said.

“Had I not had that internship at the U.S. Attorney’s office, I would not be here,” she said.

What you express in public or on social media matters, Rose said.

“No matter what you say on social media, somebody can twist it,” she said. “I don’t have an online presence at all. I’ve never set up a social media account.”

A person’s online statements are checked during a background check,” Rose said.

“You have to print the first 200 entries under every search you do,” she said. “They send out 200 letters; they make 200 calls.”

A student asked about the acceptance rate in federal judicial jobs. Rose said there are 50 federal prosecutors in Iowa, and there are more than 50 who represent the state in Polk County alone.

“It’s certainly a lot easier to get into the state system,” she said. Also, “there are more female prosecutors in Iowa than male. When I was a U.S. Attorney, there were often times when I was the only female in the room.”

Another student asked if Rose ever felt sure that someone was guilty but they were not convicted. She said sometimes that happens when the state does not build a strong enough case against the defendant.

“There are going to be hard cases that you aren’t going to win,” she said.

And while some cases are horrible, others are inspiring, Rose said.

“Every single day, I have something that challenges my brain, there’s something that challenges my heart,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better career.”