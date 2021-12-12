SWI students compete in Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Championships

After hours and hours of practice, college and high school dance and color guard teams from throughout southwest Iowa, as well as soloists from within those groups, put it all on the line during the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association State Championships Dec. 1-3 at the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines.
Each team had its own strengths, but all performed well and made their home schools proud. Almost all earned Division I ratings, which required scoring at least 75 points, when all of the judges’ scores were averaged together.
Iowa Western Community College placed second among community colleges in Jazz, earning 88.25 points, and third in Pom with 81.88 points.
Lewis Central High School earned several honors, placing first in Jazz, Class VI, with 93.5 points; second in Pom, Class XI, with 91 points; and second in Lyrical, Class III, with 86.25 points. Soloist Eleanor Scott placed second in Class IX with 95 points.
St. Albert High School also did well, placing first in Pom, Class II, with 86.63 points; and third in Hip Hop, Class I, with 85.22 points. In addition, team member Lila Mouw won solo competition in Class I, with 96.17 points.
People are also reading…
Missouri Valley and Underwood High Schools placed third in Hip Hop in Classes III and IV, respectively, with 85.13 and 90.38 points, and Underwood also placed third in Lyrical in Class I with 86.75 points.
Delaney Simpson of Treynor High School placed second in Class IV with her solo, which netted 93 points.
Abraham Lincoln High School placed fourth in Contemporary in Class III with 81.38 points.
Several teams also won special awards. Abraham Lincoln won the Sportsmanship Award (voted on by all studios), Lewis Central won the Academic Award and Thomas Jefferson High School won the Volunteerism Award for community service.
Placings, ratings and point totals posted by the ISDTA are listed below.
2022 ISDTA State Championships
Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association
(Points are the average of all judges)
Pom — Community College
Iowa Western Community College — Third Place, Division I rating, 81.88 points
Jazz — Community College
Iowa Western Community College — Second Place, Division I rating, 88.25 pts.
High School
Color Guard
Class II
Glenwood — Sixth Place (tie), Division I rating, 78.5 pts.
Class III
Lewis Central — Fifth Place, Division I rating, 75.5 pts.
Pom
Class II
St. Albert, First Place, Division I rating, 86.63 pts.
Riverside, Ninth Place, Division I rating, 78.5 pts.
Class III
Tri-Center, 10th Place, Division I rating, 78 pts.
Class IV
Missouri Valley, Eighth Place, Division I rating, 79.13 pts.
Class VI
Treynor, Seventh Place, Division I, 75.38 pts.
Class VIII
Harlan, 10th Place, Division I, 81.5 pts.
Class IX
Glenwood, Ninth Place Division I, 77.13 pts.
Class XI
Lewis Central, Second Place, Division I, 91 pts.
Thomas Jefferson, Seventh Place, Division I, 86.13 pts.
Class XII
Abraham Lincoln, 11th Place, Division I, 79.75 pts.
Hip Hop
Class I
St. Albert, Third Place, Division I, 85.25 pts.
Class III
Missouri Valley, Third Place, Division I, 85.13 pts.
Tri-Center, Seventh Place, Division I, 77.75 pts.
Class IV
Underwood, Third Place, Division I, 90.38 pts.
Class V
Treynor, Ninth Place, Division I, 76 pts.
Class VII
Harlan, Fifth Place, Division I, 80.63 pts.
Class VIII
Thomas Jefferson, Eighth Place, Division I, 79.38 pts.
Jazz
Class III
Treynor, 10th Place, Division II, 73.75 pts.
Class V
Glenwood, Eighth Place, Division II, 72.88 pts.
Class VI
Lewis Central, First Place, Division I, 93.5 pts.
Class VII
Abraham Lincoln, 12th Place, Division I, 83.63 pts.
Lyrical
Class I
Underwood, Third Place, Division I, 86.75 pts.
Riverside, Eighth Place, Division II, 74.25 pts.
Class III
Lewis Central, Second Place, Division I, 86.25 pts.
Contemporary
Class III
Abraham Lincoln, Fourth Place, Division I, 81.38 pts.
Solos
Class I
Lila Mouw, St. Albert, First Place, Division I, 96.17 pts.
Ava Wagner, St. Albert, 10th Place, Division I, 88 pts.
Class IV
Delaney Simpson, Treynor, Second Place, Division I, 93 pts.
Aubrie Massie, Underwood, 10th Place, Division I, 86.83 pts.
Class IX
Eleanor Scott, Lewis Central, Second Place, Division I, 95 pts.
Class X
Taylor Ebertowski, Abraham Lincoln, Seventh Place, Division I, 91.83 pts.
Special Awards
Abraham Lincoln, Sportsmanship
Lewis Central, Academic Award
Thomas Jefferson, Volunteerism/Community Service