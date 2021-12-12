SWI students compete in Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Championships

After hours and hours of practice, college and high school dance and color guard teams from throughout southwest Iowa, as well as soloists from within those groups, put it all on the line during the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association State Championships Dec. 1-3 at the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines.

Each team had its own strengths, but all performed well and made their home schools proud. Almost all earned Division I ratings, which required scoring at least 75 points, when all of the judges’ scores were averaged together.

Iowa Western Community College placed second among community colleges in Jazz, earning 88.25 points, and third in Pom with 81.88 points.

Lewis Central High School earned several honors, placing first in Jazz, Class VI, with 93.5 points; second in Pom, Class XI, with 91 points; and second in Lyrical, Class III, with 86.25 points. Soloist Eleanor Scott placed second in Class IX with 95 points.

St. Albert High School also did well, placing first in Pom, Class II, with 86.63 points; and third in Hip Hop, Class I, with 85.22 points. In addition, team member Lila Mouw won solo competition in Class I, with 96.17 points.

Missouri Valley and Underwood High Schools placed third in Hip Hop in Classes III and IV, respectively, with 85.13 and 90.38 points, and Underwood also placed third in Lyrical in Class I with 86.75 points.

Delaney Simpson of Treynor High School placed second in Class IV with her solo, which netted 93 points.

Abraham Lincoln High School placed fourth in Contemporary in Class III with 81.38 points.

Several teams also won special awards. Abraham Lincoln won the Sportsmanship Award (voted on by all studios), Lewis Central won the Academic Award and Thomas Jefferson High School won the Volunteerism Award for community service.

Placings, ratings and point totals posted by the ISDTA are listed below.

2022 ISDTA State Championships

Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association

(Points are the average of all judges)

Pom — Community College

Iowa Western Community College — Third Place, Division I rating, 81.88 points

Jazz — Community College

Iowa Western Community College — Second Place, Division I rating, 88.25 pts.

High School

Color Guard

Class II

Glenwood — Sixth Place (tie), Division I rating, 78.5 pts.

Class III

Lewis Central — Fifth Place, Division I rating, 75.5 pts.

Pom

Class II

St. Albert, First Place, Division I rating, 86.63 pts.

Riverside, Ninth Place, Division I rating, 78.5 pts.

Class III

Tri-Center, 10th Place, Division I rating, 78 pts.

Class IV

Missouri Valley, Eighth Place, Division I rating, 79.13 pts.

Class VI

Treynor, Seventh Place, Division I, 75.38 pts.

Class VIII

Harlan, 10th Place, Division I, 81.5 pts.

Class IX

Glenwood, Ninth Place Division I, 77.13 pts.

Class XI

Lewis Central, Second Place, Division I, 91 pts.

Thomas Jefferson, Seventh Place, Division I, 86.13 pts.

Class XII

Abraham Lincoln, 11th Place, Division I, 79.75 pts.

Hip Hop

Class I

St. Albert, Third Place, Division I, 85.25 pts.

Class III

Missouri Valley, Third Place, Division I, 85.13 pts.

Tri-Center, Seventh Place, Division I, 77.75 pts.

Class IV

Underwood, Third Place, Division I, 90.38 pts.

Class V

Treynor, Ninth Place, Division I, 76 pts.

Class VII

Harlan, Fifth Place, Division I, 80.63 pts.

Class VIII

Thomas Jefferson, Eighth Place, Division I, 79.38 pts.

Jazz

Class III

Treynor, 10th Place, Division II, 73.75 pts.

Class V

Glenwood, Eighth Place, Division II, 72.88 pts.

Class VI

Lewis Central, First Place, Division I, 93.5 pts.

Class VII

Abraham Lincoln, 12th Place, Division I, 83.63 pts.

Lyrical

Class I

Underwood, Third Place, Division I, 86.75 pts.

Riverside, Eighth Place, Division II, 74.25 pts.

Class III

Lewis Central, Second Place, Division I, 86.25 pts.

Contemporary

Class III

Abraham Lincoln, Fourth Place, Division I, 81.38 pts.

Solos

Class I

Lila Mouw, St. Albert, First Place, Division I, 96.17 pts.

Ava Wagner, St. Albert, 10th Place, Division I, 88 pts.

Class IV

Delaney Simpson, Treynor, Second Place, Division I, 93 pts.

Aubrie Massie, Underwood, 10th Place, Division I, 86.83 pts.

Class IX

Eleanor Scott, Lewis Central, Second Place, Division I, 95 pts.

Class X

Taylor Ebertowski, Abraham Lincoln, Seventh Place, Division I, 91.83 pts.

Special Awards

Abraham Lincoln, Sportsmanship

Lewis Central, Academic Award

Thomas Jefferson, Volunteerism/Community Service

