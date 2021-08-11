SWI students graduate from college

Oregon State University

Kyle Bartholomew was one of more than 7,000 students representing all 50 states and 73 countries who earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021.

The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.

Bartholomew earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Buena Vista University

Bibiana Elena Lemus of Council Bluffs graduated from Buena Vista University on May 8 on Peterson Field in J. Leslie Rollins Stadium in Storm Lake.

She was the first in her family to graduate from college.

Mount Marty University

Mount Marty University has announced its May 2021 graduates.

Those from southwest Iowa included the following: