SWI students make President's List at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — Numerous southwest Iowa students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.

In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.

Among them were the students below:

Alyssa Baatz of Neola [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing]

Kyle Christensen of Treynor [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering]

Phillip Cooper-Ohm of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics]

Ella Doolittle of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art]

Matthew Fagan of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Public Health; Major: Public Health]