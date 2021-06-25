SWI students make President's List at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — Numerous southwest Iowa students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.
Among them were the students below:
Alyssa Baatz of Neola [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing]
Kyle Christensen of Treynor [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering]
Phillip Cooper-Ohm of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics]
Ella Doolittle of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art]
Matthew Fagan of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Public Health; Major: Public Health]
Eleanor Franks of Hastings [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Anthropology]
Amna Haider of Carter Lake [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: International Relations]
Moriah Heilesen of Council Bluffs [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology]
McKenzie Hoffman of Neola [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Geography]
William Jones of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science]
Paul Mortensen of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Education; Major: Science Education]
McAlister Overholtzer of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Anthropology]
Lauren Philips of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: International Studies]
Karsyn Rush of Griswold [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science]
Allison Ryan of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science]
Abigail Schultz of Glenwood [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Accounting]
Lucy Sundrup of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest]
Cael Woltmann of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance]