SWI students make President's List at University of Iowa
IOWA CITY — Numerous southwest Iowa students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.

In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.

Among them were the students below:

Alyssa Baatz of Neola [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing]

Kyle Christensen of Treynor [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering]

Phillip Cooper-Ohm of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics]

Ella Doolittle of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art]

Matthew Fagan of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Public Health; Major: Public Health]

Eleanor Franks of Hastings [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Anthropology]

Amna Haider of Carter Lake [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: International Relations]

Moriah Heilesen of Council Bluffs [Year: second year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

McKenzie Hoffman of Neola [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Geography]

William Jones of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science]

Paul Mortensen of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Education; Major: Science Education]

McAlister Overholtzer of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Anthropology]

Lauren Philips of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: International Studies]

Karsyn Rush of Griswold [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science]

Allison Ryan of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Computer Science]

Abigail Schultz of Glenwood [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Accounting]

Lucy Sundrup of Council Bluffs [Year: fourth year undergraduate student; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pharmacy Interest]

Cael Woltmann of Council Bluffs [Year: third year undergraduate student; College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance]

