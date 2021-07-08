SWI students receive honors at college

Many southwest Iowa students earned honors this spring at their colleges or universities. Honorees include the following:
Iowa Central Community College
President’s List
Alesha Johnson, Council Bluffs
Korrissa Johnson, Council Bluffs
Lance Wright, Council Bluffs
Nicholas Tennis, Missouri Valley
Skylyr Wohlers, Mondamin
Sophie Showalter, Oakland
Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah
Dean’s List
Ryan Branning, Denison
Erin Irlmeier, Elk Horn
Austin Schumacher, Harlan
Izaiah Martinez, Logan
Barret Pitt, Magnolia
Kirkwood Community College
Dean’s List
Marshall Eggers, Avoca
Alexis Anderson, Council Bluffs
Rylie Morton, Council Bluffs
Ellsworth Community College
Dean’s List
Tatum McKee, Neola
Northwestern College
Dean’s List
Adam Gubbels, Council Bluffs
Anna Hiebner, Council Bluffs
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Dean’s List
Jacey May Kallsen, Caron
Abby Barnes, Council Bluffs
Emma Barnes, Council Bluffs
Kaylee Brown, Council Bluffs
Alyssa Jean Haas, Council Bluffs
Gerald Ethan Jorgenson, Council Bluffs
Justin Daniel Lang, Council Bluffs
Steven Nevarez, Council Bluffs
Wil Andrew Prine, Council Bluffs
Matthew Taylor, Council Bluffs
Ashlyn Elisabeth Torneten, Council Bluffs
Kendrick Parker Umphreys, Council Bluffs
Jacob Carl Drake, Glenwood
Braden Elizabeth Liddick, Glenwood
Kari Schuppan, Glenwood
Kendra Jo Vaughn, Glenwood
Blake Alan VonEssen, Glenwood
Matthew Jesse Brooks, Honey Creek
Darby LaRayne Thomas, Honey Creek
Abigail Frances Ridder, Logan
Sara Caroline Denning, Neola
Olivia Maassen, Neola
Blake Michael Hopping, Oakland
Victor Joseph Salerno, Pacific Junction
Luke James Ausdemore, Persia
Andrea Bieker, Portsmouth
Peyton Jonathon Peatrowsky, Treynor
Oregon State University
Honor Roll
Zack Johnson, Council Bluffs
South Dakota State University
Dean’s List
Brady Scott Dickerson, Atlantic
Kenneth Robert James Jimerson, Atlantic
Sydney Fay Holeton, Council Bluffs
Zachery Lee Teten, Council Bluffs
Madison McCall Bruck, Denison
Whitney Lorraine Muck, Denison
Caleb Roger Seuntjens, Denison
Emma Kathryn Hilario, Elk Horn
Caleb Joseph Sanders, Glenwood
Cody James Christensen, Harlan
Kaleb Isak Kaster, Harlan
Miguel Angel Mena Saldana, Harlan
Dalton Gene VanderWal, Marne
Hannah Noelle Collins, Missouri Valley
Rachel Elizabeth Mejstrik, Treynor
Gavin Michael Baker, Underwood
Anna Elizabeth Hall, Underwood
Nicholas Riese Heinrichs, Underwood
Wyatt John Redshaw, Underwood
Colby Quinn Ryan, Underwood
Kyle Weston Shapcott, Underwood
Mount Marty University
Dean’s List
Bryant Dvorak, Council Bluffs
Columbus State Community College