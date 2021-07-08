 Skip to main content
SWI students receive honors at college
Many southwest Iowa students earned honors this spring at their colleges or universities. Honorees include the following:

Iowa Central Community College

President’s List

Alesha Johnson, Council Bluffs

Korrissa Johnson, Council Bluffs

Lance Wright, Council Bluffs

Nicholas Tennis, Missouri Valley

Skylyr Wohlers, Mondamin

Sophie Showalter, Oakland

Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah

Dean’s List

Ryan Branning, Denison

Erin Irlmeier, Elk Horn

Austin Schumacher, Harlan

Izaiah Martinez, Logan

Barret Pitt, Magnolia

Kirkwood Community College

Dean’s List

Marshall Eggers, Avoca

Alexis Anderson, Council Bluffs

Rylie Morton, Council Bluffs

Ellsworth Community College

Dean’s List

Tatum McKee, Neola

Northwestern College

Dean’s List

Adam Gubbels, Council Bluffs

Anna Hiebner, Council Bluffs

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Dean’s List

Jacey May Kallsen, Caron

Abby Barnes, Council Bluffs

Emma Barnes, Council Bluffs

Kaylee Brown, Council Bluffs

Alyssa Jean Haas, Council Bluffs

Gerald Ethan Jorgenson, Council Bluffs

Justin Daniel Lang, Council Bluffs

Steven Nevarez, Council Bluffs

Wil Andrew Prine, Council Bluffs

Matthew Taylor, Council Bluffs

Ashlyn Elisabeth Torneten, Council Bluffs

Kendrick Parker Umphreys, Council Bluffs

Jacob Carl Drake, Glenwood

Braden Elizabeth Liddick, Glenwood

Kari Schuppan, Glenwood

Kendra Jo Vaughn, Glenwood

Blake Alan VonEssen, Glenwood

Matthew Jesse Brooks, Honey Creek

Darby LaRayne Thomas, Honey Creek

Abigail Frances Ridder, Logan

Sara Caroline Denning, Neola

Olivia Maassen, Neola

Blake Michael Hopping, Oakland

Victor Joseph Salerno, Pacific Junction

Luke James Ausdemore, Persia

Andrea Bieker, Portsmouth

Peyton Jonathon Peatrowsky, Treynor

Oregon State University

Honor Roll

Zack Johnson, Council Bluffs

South Dakota State University

Dean’s List

Brady Scott Dickerson, Atlantic

Kenneth Robert James Jimerson, Atlantic

Sydney Fay Holeton, Council Bluffs

Zachery Lee Teten, Council Bluffs

Madison McCall Bruck, Denison

Whitney Lorraine Muck, Denison

Caleb Roger Seuntjens, Denison

Emma Kathryn Hilario, Elk Horn

Caleb Joseph Sanders, Glenwood

Cody James Christensen, Harlan

Kaleb Isak Kaster, Harlan

Miguel Angel Mena Saldana, Harlan

Dalton Gene VanderWal, Marne

Hannah Noelle Collins, Missouri Valley

Rachel Elizabeth Mejstrik, Treynor

Gavin Michael Baker, Underwood

Anna Elizabeth Hall, Underwood

Nicholas Riese Heinrichs, Underwood

Wyatt John Redshaw, Underwood

Colby Quinn Ryan, Underwood

Kyle Weston Shapcott, Underwood

Mount Marty University

Dean’s List

Bryant Dvorak, Council Bluffs

Columbus State Community College

Dean’s List

Neha Kumari, Council Bluffs

Benedictine College

Dean’s List

Joslyn Lewis, Glenwood

McKendree University

Dean’s List

Veronica Svajgl, Council Bluffs

