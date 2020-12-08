 Skip to main content
SWI students recognized by Council on Youth Leadership
This year, the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership will sponsor the annual “Youth Salute” in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership

The purpose of the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership is to honor high school juniors who have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average or higher through the end of their sophomore year and have held two or more leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.

Southwest Iowa students being recognized this year include the following, according to the council:

Emily Sharp, Abraham Lincoln High School

Sydney Klein, Boyer Valley High School

Chase McAndrews, Clarinda High School

Haylee Pennock, Griswold High School

Jacob Martin, Logan-Magnolia High School

Lauren Austin, Missouri Valley High School

Anna Schewe, St. Albert High School

Samantha Avalos, Thomas Jefferson High School

Savannah Smith, Underwood High School

The “Youth Salute” has been an approved program by the National Association of Secondary School Principals for over 40 years. The National Council on Youth Leadership is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1976 and dedicated to the belief that the recognition we give to young men and women today serves as a powerful inspiration that can shape their behavior in tomorrow’s world.

The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership started their affiliation with the National Council on Youth Leadership in 2017.

