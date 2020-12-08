SWI students recognized by Council on Youth Leadership

This year, the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership will sponsor the annual “Youth Salute” in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership
The purpose of the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership is to honor high school juniors who have maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average or higher through the end of their sophomore year and have held two or more leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
Southwest Iowa students being recognized this year include the following, according to the council:
Emily Sharp, Abraham Lincoln High School
Sydney Klein, Boyer Valley High School
Chase McAndrews, Clarinda High School
Haylee Pennock, Griswold High School
Jacob Martin, Logan-Magnolia High School
Lauren Austin, Missouri Valley High School
Anna Schewe, St. Albert High School
Samantha Avalos, Thomas Jefferson High School
Savannah Smith, Underwood High School
The “Youth Salute” has been an approved program by the National Association of Secondary School Principals for over 40 years. The National Council on Youth Leadership is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1976 and dedicated to the belief that the recognition we give to young men and women today serves as a powerful inspiration that can shape their behavior in tomorrow’s world.
The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership started their affiliation with the National Council on Youth Leadership in 2017.
