top story

SWIEF awards 2022 scholarships

The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation awarded its 2022 scholarships for high school seniors during an awards breakfast on May 18 at Iowa Western Community College.

Iowa Western sponsored the breakfast and hosted it in its student center.

Among the recipients were the following Council Bluffs-area students:

Joshua Ebertowski, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1954 Scholarship, $1,000

Kylee Koenig, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1954 Scholarship, $1,000

Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1965 Scholarship, $1,500

Linda Amador, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1978, $1,000

Que Huong Nguyen, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1978, $1,000

Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine, Barbara J. Green Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Grace Nightser, Glenwood, Barbara J. Green Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Brayton Schechinger, Harlan, Barbara J. Green Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Alysa Arthur, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Mariah Cockcroft, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Erin Exley, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Kyrstin Holmes, Abraham Lincoln, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Sydney Hosick, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Claire Hennessy, Logan-Magnolia, Cosmopolitan Club Scholarship, $1,000

Alyssa Denman, Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs Education Association Scholarship, $1,000

Liam Lutz, Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Education Association Scholarship, $1,000

Joseph Goltl, St. Albert High School, Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Food Stores, $1,000

Kaia Bieker, Harlan, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000

Samuel Buman, Harlan, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000

Mallory Daley, St. Albert High School, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000

Thomas Schwartz V, Treynor, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000

Natalie Simpson, Treynor, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000

Grant VonEssen, Glenwood, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000

Megan Wilson, Abraham Lincoln, Doug Goodman Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Kyle Kennedy, Lewis Central High School, Douglas S. Lash Memorial Scholarship, $450

Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert, Downtown Kiwanis of Council Bluffs, $1,000

Quynh Huong Nguyen, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. and Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial, $2,000

Ashton Saunders, Abraham Lincoln, Dr./Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial, $2,000

Kayleen Woolsoncroft, Abraham Lincoln, Dr./Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial, $2,000

Elsie Hrasky, Treynor, Dr. Arthur and Dorothy Strohbehn Memorial, $1,000

Olivia Haynes, Missouri Valley, Forever Reds Scholarship, $1,000

Madison Bahr, Glenwood, Frank and Dorothy Horn Memorial Scholarship, $1,200

Grace Coenen, Harlan, Frank W. Sr./Gladys Pechacek Memorial, $1,200

Sidney Weaver III, Thomas Jefferson, H.H. “Red” and Ruth H. Nelson, $6,000

Logan Marr, Treynor, Harry and Jane Paul Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Jordan Kreft, Thomas Jefferson, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000

Lane Sundberg, St. Albert, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000

Jacee Tindall, Abraham Lincoln, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000

Callie Williams, Lewis Central, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000

Nicole Carpenter, Abraham Lincoln, Hoff Scholarship, $3,000

Joey Podraza, Abraham Lincoln, Hoff Scholarship, $3,000

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center High School, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000

Mitchell Rose, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000

Riley Wiese, Glenwood, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000

Samantha Yoder, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000

Justice Weers, Tri-Center, Jack Hyler Memorial Scholarship, $700

Evan Honan, Underwood High School, Jacob Grote Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Breana Rowell, Thomas Jefferson, Janet Mitchell Memorial Scholarship, $350

Cora Johnson, Lewis Central, Jill E. Pechacek, M.D., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Elizabeth Cordes, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Jodi Jacobsen Memorial, $7,500

Amara Orth, Lewis Central, John and Rose Dalton Westfair Scholarship, $2,000

Rachel Kinsella, Treynor, Julia and Gary Funkhouser Scholarship, $1,200

Katelyn Arnold, Thomas Jefferson, Kelly and Joan Scott Scholarship, $500

Aliceyn Smith, Abraham Lincoln, Kelly and Joan Scott Scholarship, $500

Allison Curren, Harlan, Kerrie Orozco Memorial Scholarship, $500

Regan Gant, Thomas Jefferson, Marilyn Weber Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Carter Edney, Logan-Magnolia, Martha D. Winum Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Gabriela Ceballos, Lewis Central, Mid-Day Optimist Club of Council Bluffs, $1,200

Ashley Knudtson, Underwood, Misty Dawn Tamayo Memorial Scholarship, $600

Bryce Patten, Underwood, Nick Benzing Memorial Scholarship, $1,200

Madison True, AHSTW, Obert “Ob” and Gaye Rutenbeck Memorial, $500

Zoe Kane, Logan-Magnolia, Phil and Barbara Willson Memorial, $1,500

Breana Rowell, Thomas Jefferson, Phil and Barbara Willson Memorial, $275

Nolan Moore, Riverside Community High School, Pigneri Riverside Scholarship, $1,000

Makenna Rose, Riverside, Pigneri Riverside Scholarship, $1,000

Adam Miller, Lewis Central, Pottawattamie County Cattlemen’s Assoc., $1,500

Blake Fox, Treynor, Pottawattamie County Cattlemen’s Association, $1,500

Liam Fagan, Riverside, Reason-LeKander Memorial Scholarship, $750

Morgan Heiny, Riverside, Reason-LeKander Memorial, $750

Norah Beekhuizen, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Memorial (four-year), $20,000

Collin Brandt, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Memorial (four-year), $20,000

Payton Chapman, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Josie Davidson, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Carter Davis, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Adley Drake, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Sierra Fox, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Aiden Kennedy, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Kendra Kuck, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Scott Pearson, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Kailey Rochholz, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Josephine Rosas, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Peyton Scott, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Brooklyn Sedlak, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Keely Smith, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Ashlyn Vorthmann, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Emily Wagner, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Jade Whannell, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Phoebe Wilson, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Allie Witt, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000

Grace Conant, Abraham Lincoln, Robert and Mary Heithoff Memorial, $2,000

Allison Narmi, St. Albert, Robert and Mary Heithoff Mem. Scholarship, $2,000

Tayden Blair, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000

Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000

Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000

Ella Hanson, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000

Daniel Galan, Thomas Jefferson, Robert H. and Elizabeth H. O’Brien Mem., $1,000

Olivia Matson, Tri-Center, Ron and Rita Sealock Scholarship (four-year school), $4,000

McKenna Sick, Riverside, Ryan Nash Memorial Scholarship, $1,500

Lillie Albers, Glenwood, SWI Educational Foundation Scholarship, $2,000

Jaden Lasater, Missouri Valley, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000

Savannahl Maisel, Abraham Lincoln, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000

Jordan Petersen, Lewis Central, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000

Alexis Smith, Thomas Jefferson, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000

Martin Arroyo Bander, Thomas Jefferson, TJHS Class of 1965 Quandt Mem., $825

Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson, TJHS Class of 1966, $750

Isabella Cain, Abraham Lincoln, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000

Walter Doty, Lewis Central, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000

Meredith Maassen, Tri-Center, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000

Anna Newby, Abraham Lincoln, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000

Miranda Ring, Tri-Center, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000

Grace Schoening, Abraham Lincoln, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000

Maximus Casson, Underwood, Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Assoc., $2,000

Alexander Daharsh, Abraham Lincoln, Western Iowa Mutual Insurance, $2,000

Harbour Buchanan, Glenwood, Willson & Pechacek PLC Scholarship, $2,000

