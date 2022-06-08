SWIEF awards 2022 scholarships

The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation awarded its 2022 scholarships for high school seniors during an awards breakfast on May 18 at Iowa Western Community College.
Iowa Western sponsored the breakfast and hosted it in its student center.
Among the recipients were the following Council Bluffs-area students:
Joshua Ebertowski, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1954 Scholarship, $1,000
Kylee Koenig, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1954 Scholarship, $1,000
Abby Evers, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1965 Scholarship, $1,500
Linda Amador, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1978, $1,000
Que Huong Nguyen, Abraham Lincoln, ALHS Class of 1978, $1,000
Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine, Barbara J. Green Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Grace Nightser, Glenwood, Barbara J. Green Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
People are also reading…
Brayton Schechinger, Harlan, Barbara J. Green Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Alysa Arthur, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Mariah Cockcroft, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Erin Exley, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Kyrstin Holmes, Abraham Lincoln, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Sydney Hosick, Thomas Jefferson, Charlene Fox Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Claire Hennessy, Logan-Magnolia, Cosmopolitan Club Scholarship, $1,000
Alyssa Denman, Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs Education Association Scholarship, $1,000
Liam Lutz, Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Education Association Scholarship, $1,000
Joseph Goltl, St. Albert High School, Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Food Stores, $1,000
Kaia Bieker, Harlan, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000
Samuel Buman, Harlan, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000
Mallory Daley, St. Albert High School, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000
Thomas Schwartz V, Treynor, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000
Natalie Simpson, Treynor, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000
Grant VonEssen, Glenwood, Council Bluffs Soccer Club Scholarship, $1,000
Megan Wilson, Abraham Lincoln, Doug Goodman Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Kyle Kennedy, Lewis Central High School, Douglas S. Lash Memorial Scholarship, $450
Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert, Downtown Kiwanis of Council Bluffs, $1,000
Quynh Huong Nguyen, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. and Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial, $2,000
Ashton Saunders, Abraham Lincoln, Dr./Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial, $2,000
Kayleen Woolsoncroft, Abraham Lincoln, Dr./Mrs. Lee R. Martin Memorial, $2,000
Elsie Hrasky, Treynor, Dr. Arthur and Dorothy Strohbehn Memorial, $1,000
Olivia Haynes, Missouri Valley, Forever Reds Scholarship, $1,000
Madison Bahr, Glenwood, Frank and Dorothy Horn Memorial Scholarship, $1,200
Grace Coenen, Harlan, Frank W. Sr./Gladys Pechacek Memorial, $1,200
Sidney Weaver III, Thomas Jefferson, H.H. “Red” and Ruth H. Nelson, $6,000
Logan Marr, Treynor, Harry and Jane Paul Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Jordan Kreft, Thomas Jefferson, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000
Lane Sundberg, St. Albert, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000
Jacee Tindall, Abraham Lincoln, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000
Callie Williams, Lewis Central, Hoff Family Scholarship, $5,000
Nicole Carpenter, Abraham Lincoln, Hoff Scholarship, $3,000
Joey Podraza, Abraham Lincoln, Hoff Scholarship, $3,000
Marissa Ring, Tri-Center High School, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000
Mitchell Rose, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000
Riley Wiese, Glenwood, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000
Samantha Yoder, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa West Racing Association, $1,000
Justice Weers, Tri-Center, Jack Hyler Memorial Scholarship, $700
Evan Honan, Underwood High School, Jacob Grote Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Breana Rowell, Thomas Jefferson, Janet Mitchell Memorial Scholarship, $350
Cora Johnson, Lewis Central, Jill E. Pechacek, M.D., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Elizabeth Cordes, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Jodi Jacobsen Memorial, $7,500
Amara Orth, Lewis Central, John and Rose Dalton Westfair Scholarship, $2,000
Rachel Kinsella, Treynor, Julia and Gary Funkhouser Scholarship, $1,200
Katelyn Arnold, Thomas Jefferson, Kelly and Joan Scott Scholarship, $500
Aliceyn Smith, Abraham Lincoln, Kelly and Joan Scott Scholarship, $500
Allison Curren, Harlan, Kerrie Orozco Memorial Scholarship, $500
Regan Gant, Thomas Jefferson, Marilyn Weber Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Carter Edney, Logan-Magnolia, Martha D. Winum Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Gabriela Ceballos, Lewis Central, Mid-Day Optimist Club of Council Bluffs, $1,200
Ashley Knudtson, Underwood, Misty Dawn Tamayo Memorial Scholarship, $600
Bryce Patten, Underwood, Nick Benzing Memorial Scholarship, $1,200
Madison True, AHSTW, Obert “Ob” and Gaye Rutenbeck Memorial, $500
Zoe Kane, Logan-Magnolia, Phil and Barbara Willson Memorial, $1,500
Breana Rowell, Thomas Jefferson, Phil and Barbara Willson Memorial, $275
Nolan Moore, Riverside Community High School, Pigneri Riverside Scholarship, $1,000
Makenna Rose, Riverside, Pigneri Riverside Scholarship, $1,000
Adam Miller, Lewis Central, Pottawattamie County Cattlemen’s Assoc., $1,500
Blake Fox, Treynor, Pottawattamie County Cattlemen’s Association, $1,500
Liam Fagan, Riverside, Reason-LeKander Memorial Scholarship, $750
Morgan Heiny, Riverside, Reason-LeKander Memorial, $750
Norah Beekhuizen, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Memorial (four-year), $20,000
Collin Brandt, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Memorial (four-year), $20,000
Payton Chapman, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Josie Davidson, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Carter Davis, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Adley Drake, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Sierra Fox, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Aiden Kennedy, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Kendra Kuck, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Scott Pearson, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Kailey Rochholz, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Josephine Rosas, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Peyton Scott, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Brooklyn Sedlak, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Keely Smith, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Ashlyn Vorthmann, Treynor, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Emily Wagner, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Jade Whannell, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Phoebe Wilson, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Allie Witt, Underwood, Richard P. Wenninghoff Mem. (four-year), $20,000
Grace Conant, Abraham Lincoln, Robert and Mary Heithoff Memorial, $2,000
Allison Narmi, St. Albert, Robert and Mary Heithoff Mem. Scholarship, $2,000
Tayden Blair, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000
Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000
Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000
Ella Hanson, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. and Marcia A. Hastings, $2,000
Daniel Galan, Thomas Jefferson, Robert H. and Elizabeth H. O’Brien Mem., $1,000
Olivia Matson, Tri-Center, Ron and Rita Sealock Scholarship (four-year school), $4,000
McKenna Sick, Riverside, Ryan Nash Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
Lillie Albers, Glenwood, SWI Educational Foundation Scholarship, $2,000
Jaden Lasater, Missouri Valley, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000
Savannahl Maisel, Abraham Lincoln, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000
Jordan Petersen, Lewis Central, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000
Alexis Smith, Thomas Jefferson, SWI Educational Foundation, $2,000
Martin Arroyo Bander, Thomas Jefferson, TJHS Class of 1965 Quandt Mem., $825
Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson, TJHS Class of 1966, $750
Isabella Cain, Abraham Lincoln, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000
Walter Doty, Lewis Central, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000
Meredith Maassen, Tri-Center, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000
Anna Newby, Abraham Lincoln, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000
Miranda Ring, Tri-Center, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000
Grace Schoening, Abraham Lincoln, Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Mem., $7,000
Maximus Casson, Underwood, Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Assoc., $2,000
Alexander Daharsh, Abraham Lincoln, Western Iowa Mutual Insurance, $2,000
Harbour Buchanan, Glenwood, Willson & Pechacek PLC Scholarship, $2,000